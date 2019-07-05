Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Week five in the Love Island villa 2019 saw things shaken up in a major way.

The inevitable Casa Amor episodes hit our screens and while some Islanders happily recoupled, other couples were shattered to smithereens.

Right in the middle of all the Casa Amor drama was newcomer to the ITV show Joanna Chimonides.

Series 5 original Michael Griffiths chose to recouple with Joanna over Amber Gill – which sent the whole villa into a frenzy.

She didn’t have the easiest start to Love Island 2019, but Joanna is hanging in there.

So, what is Joanna’s ethnicity? Where is she from?

Love Island: What is Joanna’s ethnicity?

Brunette bombshell Joanna was a welcome addition to the villa for Michael in week 5.

The 22-year-old pretty much caught every guy’s eye – apart from Tommy, of course, he’s only got eyes for Molly-Mae.

Joanna’s grandparents are said to come from Vassilia and Kalopsida in Cyprus according to parikiaki.com.

Her parents, Tony and Andrea, are UK Cypriots who live in London, making Joanna a UK Cypriot, too.

According to forebears.io, Joanna’s last name, ‘Chimonides’ is common in Cyprus.

Joanna Chimonides: Family

Including her parents, it looks like Joanna has quite a large family.

From Instagram, it’s clear that she is one of four children with two brothers and a sister.

Her sister, Steph, works as a beauty therapist and has around 1,500 followers on her business Instagram.

You can follow her on Instagram here.

Love Island: Where is Joanna from?

Joanna lives in London and works as a recruitment consultant.

However, she was technically a WAG until she split from her ex Ben Chilwell in 2018.

Ben plays for Leicester City and was apparently “furious by her going on the show” according to The Sun.

The 22-year-old initially had her eye on Anton Danyluk when she first entered the Love Island villa but she managed to bag firefighter Michael Griffiths after just two days on the show.

