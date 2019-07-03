Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

All eyes were on Ovie when he set foot in Love Island’s Casa Amor.

The 28-year-old oozes charm and style. At 6ft 7 and a basketball player, Ovie’s got a lot going for him already. And just to make things even worse for the other boys on Love Island, Ovie is incredibly good looking.

Love Island’s host, Caroline Flack, Tweeted: “…one of the new islanders is the most beautiful human I’ve ever seen in my life…” with many suggesting that’s she’s talking about Ovie.

Ovie’s been cool, calm and collected since he entered the villa, choosing Anna Vakili as his girl of interest from day one.

So, what is Love Islander Ovie’s full name? Find out his name origin, meaning and more…

Ovie Love Island full name

Ovie was first introduced on Love Island series 5 as Ovio, however, he’s now known as ‘Ovie’.

It looks like the name Ovie is often an abbreviation of the name Overton, however, we can’t be sure that this is Ovie’s full name.

Any mention of Ovie’s name on the internet, including his basketball records, list his name simply as Ovie.

So perhaps his full name is Ovie Soko!

Where does the surname Soko come from?

Ovie was born in London on February 7th 1991. This makes him 28 years old in 2019.

His background is Nigerian. Specifically, Ovie is said to have roots in the Urhobo people located in Southern Nigeria.

From social media, it looks like Ovie has a father named Raymond Soko. He shared a ‘throwback Thursday’ post captioned “Thank God for family” in June 2019.

The surname Soko is said to be popular in Zambia according to nameslist.org. It’s also popular in the USA.

How popular is the name Ovie?

According to thebump.com: “Ovie as a boy’s name is a diminutive of Overton and originates in Old English. Ovie means ‘riverside settlement'”.

The name Overton is said to have appeared on the name charts for the first time in 1918 and isn’t as popular today as it was then.

In US baby name stats the name Overton for a boy currently ranks at number 10,258.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAY ON ITV2 FROM JUNE 3RD AT 9 PM.