Love Island: What is soak.com? Dan Rose makes reunion reveal!

Love Island 2019 was shaken up when 12 new contestants entered the competition as part of the Casa Amor episodes.

Belle Hassan, Jourdan Riane and Joanna Chimonides had their fair share of drama after joining the show. But things were less turbulent with the Casa Amor boys who took more of a chilled-out approach.

Dennon Lewis, Stevie Bradley, Marvin Brooks, George Rains, Ovie Soko and Dan Rose all did their best to stay on Love Island but it was only Ovie that managed to and he made it to third place!

One Islander who will not be forgotten is Dan Rose, and keen to make a point of this was the show’s narrator during Love Island: The Reunion.

So, what is soak.com and how is it linked to Love Island?

Love Island: Who is Dan Rose?

During the Casa Amor episodes of Love Island 2019, Dan entered the villa alongside five other boys. He’s 23 years old and hails from Coventry.

Unfortunately, the bathroom salesman didn’t make it out of the Casa Amor villa and into the main one but it looks like viewers still have a soft spot for him.

He may have been pied by the Love Island girls, but Dan’s DM’s are sure to be choc-a-bloc, now.

What is soak.com ?

Soak.com is Dan’s bathroom company website. It was mentioned during Love Island: The Reunion when Iain Stirling interviewed Dan.

Iain Stirling asked if Dan was ‘still doing the bathroom stuff’ for Dan to reply: “Still doing the bathrooms, yeah”.

Iain then said: “Wanna plug your website?” for Dan to say “soak.com”.

Everything from toilets and basins to shower enclosures and accessories can be bought through the website. Thanks to Dan we can all get a brand spanking new bathroom at the click of a button!

Dan Rose on Instagram

Rated the fittest guy in the villa, Dan was dubbed ‘the most underrated islander’ by Iain during the reunion on Sunday, August 5th.

Dan has around 85,000 followers on Instagram (@danrose_). He clearly loves travelling as he features a series of Insta moments which follow him on his travels from Bali to Budapest and more. He also posts tonnes of photos of himself, his family, dogs and holiday and party pics, of course.

The Love Island contestant gained some attention on Twitter after appearing on the reunion show with one user saying: “Not trying to be dramatic but the best part of the love island reunion was seeing Dan again”.

