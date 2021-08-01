Love Island: What is Teddy Soares' ethnicity? Royal links revealed after 'prince' chat!











Teddy Soares looks to be a stand out contestant on Love Island season 7. The Islander entered the villa a little later than the OG’s but his behaviour during the Casa Amor episodes has got him fans all over the UK!

Faye and Teddy’s relationship looks to have hit a bump in the road as of August 2021, however, Twitter is praying for them to work things out. By the looks of things, Teddy is the gift that keeps on giving in 2021 as he revealed during Unseen Bits that he has royal connections! So, let’s find out more about Love Islander’s ethnicity…

Screenshot: Love Island series 7 episode 14 – ITV

Who is Teddy Soares?

Teddy Soares is a 26-year-old senior financial consultant who hails from Manchester.

He celebrates his birthday on April 6th, making him an Aries, and was born in 1995.

Day 12 of Love Island 2021 saw Teddy enter the villa. He and Faye Winter, also 26, hit it off in the villa, however, their relationship is still a work in progress.

Follow Teddy on Instagram where he has 200k followers @teddy_soares.

Read More: Lillie Haynes’ age, star sign and job explored

Love Island: Teddy’s ethnicity explored

Discussing his heritage during Love Island’s Unseen Bits show, Teddy said that he’s half Nigerian.

The Love Island contestant also added that he has a Nigerian name which is ‘Somina’. As per Names.org: “A user from Nigeria says the name Somina is of Nigerian origin and means “Heavenly relation”.

Teddy’s fellow Islander, Toby Aromolaran, also has Nigerian heritage.

Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7 BridTV 2861 Ready for a summer of love? | Love Island Series 7 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Z2PFdEOnGj8/hqdefault.jpg 810725 810725 center 22403

Is Teddy a prince?

No, Teddy isn’t a prince any more. However, he was one previously!

Speaking on Love Island’s Unseen Bits show on Saturday July 31st, Teddy revealed that he was a Nigerian prince.

As per Radio Times, Teddy explained on the ITV2 show: “It’s like a village, it’s within the Delta State village. So my grandad has obviously passed away so I’m no longer actually prince, I was a prince…“

Fans of Teddy looked to have even more love for him after he revealed his royal lineage, some took to Twitter to express their thoughts: “Teddy was a prince. Can he get any more perfect“.

Love Island: Faye memes explored as Twitter blasts ITV producers

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK