Twitter is jam-packed full of memes at the best of times, but when a brand new TV series starts, memes are in full flow.

ITV’s Love Island kicked off its sixth series from Sunday, January 12th 2020.

And, of course, with a whole new batch of Islanders comes a whole lot of judgement (cue the memes!).

Pauly D, Russell Kane, Wednesday Addams and Max Branning have all been dubbed look-a-likes of the 2020 Love Island cast.

Now, White Chicks memes are all over Twitter…

Love Island: What is the White Chicks meme?

Everyone must have seen 2004 comedy movie White Chicks. If not, the storyline is pretty easy to follow.

For the purpose of understanding the Love Island meme connection to White Chicks you only really need to know that Marlon and Shawn Wayans dress up as two white sisters in the film.

Twin sisters Eve and Jess Gale entered the Love Island villa during episode 2. And they’re probably none the wiser that they’re being compared to the Wayans brothers by almost everyone on Twitter.

Twitter goes in on the ‘White Chicks’

The twins didn’t really have a chance when they joined the cast of Love Island 2020 given that they’re blonde and tall.

In true Twitter style, viewers of Love Island went in on Jess and Eve.

The savagery has gone so far that some viewers are actually just referring to them as ‘White Chicks’.

One Twitter user wrote: “Can white chick number one put her tongue in her mouth”

If the white chicks say " like " one more time #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/414428iaEy — kozzy (@K99315) January 13, 2020

Even Mike’s involved

As if comparing Eve and Jess to the White Chicks wasn’t enough, Twitter decided to bring Mike into it, too.

Terry Crews plays Latrell Spencer in the film. Latrell basically has the hots for one of the White Chicks and now poor Mike’s been compared to him.

One savage Twitter user wrote: “Mike is moving like terry crews in white chicks and it’s actually pathetic.”

Mike is moving like terry crews in white chicks and it's actually pathetic #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ebrwXR7XFA — S.A.M.🇿🇼🇿🇼 (@SamAnalysis) January 13, 2020

