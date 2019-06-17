Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

It looks like the Love Island 2019 producers have moved into the model-casting field as two new male models join the pack on Monday, June 17th.

As if models Danny Williams and Maura Higgins weren’t enough, the casting team have chucked a couple more ridiculously good-looking young things onto the show.

Love Island 2019 is sure to be shaken up after an interesting recoupling on June 16th which left Anna Vakili and Maura Higgins single.

In a classic shock twist, the Love Island text tone blared and it was announced that Maura and Anna would be going on dates with two newbies – Jordan and Tom.

And without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Jordan Hames’ modelling career!

Model Jordan Hames is compared to a llama…

Manchester lad Jordan hadn’t even set foot in the Love Island villa before he started being compared to all sorts on the internet.

One Twitter user uploaded a GIF of a llama and wrote: “Why does new boy Jordan look like a llama?”

This could be due to Jordan’s hairstyle – which is short on the sides and very long on top.

Another Twitter user said: “Sorry Jordan looks like someone tipped a pot noodle on his head”.

Although others were quick to compliment the male model and said: “New boy Jordan is making me feel things. I think it’s the hair.”

Why does new boy Jordan look like a llama? 🤷🏾‍♂️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9cUa0hNcYP — Naomi (@nlcmre) June 17, 2019

Who does Jordan Hames model for? And Twitter compares him to Toy Story’s Rex!

As always Twitter users don’t hold back when a new Islander is announced.

Poor Jordan had himself compared to everyone’s favourite dinosaur, Rex.

The 24-year-old who is signed to Nemesis Models probably wouldn’t be pleased with this comparison to a Toy Story character.

new guy jordan out here looking like the dinosaur from toy story #loveisland pic.twitter.com/cCuOVfSXUP — Lauren (@Iauren_x) June 16, 2019

Why is Jordan Hames so recognisable?

After Love Island’s Michael Griffiths was compared to Callum Izzard and Anton Danyluk to Robbie Rotten.

Jordan has now been compared to Prince McQueen from Hollyoaks.

Malique Thompson-Dwyer and Jordan Hames do have similar hairstyles, but you’re more likely to recognise Jordan from JD Sports adverts and MyProtein.

Jordan Hames is an international model

From the looks of Jordan’s Instagram bio, he models all over the world.

His career has taken him from the UK to the USA and France.

Jordan is certainly a face that we’ve seen before as he models all over.

And as if we needed any more lookalikes, he does also look a lot like comedian Doc Brown!

