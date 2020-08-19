Buckle up your seatbelts, because Love Island USA series 2 is hitting our screens on August 24th. And that means 11 sexy singles that we need to find out everything about and obsess over!.

The names of the 11 singletons looking for love who will be stepping into the villa on day 1 have been revealed by CBS and, of course, we have stalked each of them relentlessly.

Here is all you need to know about gorgeous Cely Vazquez.

Who is Cely Vazquez?

Cely Vazquez a fiery 24-year-old legal secretary from Sacramento, California.

She has described herself as free-spirited and enthusiastic.

The Gemini actually grew up in rural Manteca, USA where she was the captain of her high school cheerleader team. She is fluent in Spanish and loves to sing and play the guitar.

She actually has a Youtube channel (Cely Vazquez) where she occasionally uploads videos of her beautifully covering her favourite songs, such as bright by Kehlani.

The beautiful and talented Cely has explained how her last relationship ended a little over a year ago because of compatibility issues: “He’s a Virgo and I’m a Gemini, so we just didn’t agree on much”.

The Love Island USA contestant is now looking for someone who will make her laugh. “He has to be able to joke around” whilst also being a romantic guy who will plan cute dates.

Her celebrity crush is Patrick Swayze and she wishes she was “born in the ’50s because he was a Leo and I’m a Gemini, so we’d be 100% compatible!”. Are you guys noticing the same thing as we did?! Cely is a star sign lover, and we are all here for it.

More about Cely Vazquez: Favourite food, family and meeting guys!

Cely’s a vegetarian, as she is a firm believer that animals are friends and not food.

Her spirit food (whatever that is) is Avocados and she likes her guac spicy. The future contestant is not only beauty but also brains; as she has a Bachelors’s Degree on Criminal Justice by the University of Sacramento in California.

Vazquez has a brother called Gustavo who has already been super supportive in social media about the brunette being picked to be a Day 1 contestant in this series of Love Island USA.

She is also a hopeless romantic and prefers meeting guys the old-fashioned way, She claims to have never downloaded an online dating app because “that’s a whole other world that’s honestly kinda scary.” I don’t know if Love Island qualifies as an old-fashioned-way to fall in love but it sure is unique.

The Love Island star on Instagram and TikTok

Like a lot of contestants, Cely Vazquez is going into the island with an already secure following on social media; with over 8K followers on Instagram (@thecelyvazquez) and 71.4K on Tiktok (@celybird)- where she has gained a total of 20 million likes because of her hilarious TikToks.

We can’t wait to see Cely on our screens!