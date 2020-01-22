Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Connagh Howard has had his name stripped down to bare bones and given the fist nickname of Love Island 2020.

The towering 6ft 3 model has been knighted with the name Connor with a G, making a complete mockery of the hard work put in by his parents in selecting his Christian name.

Nevertheless, it’s not an uncommon trend on the ITV dating show with contestants often forced to take on nicknames when two of the same names appear – think Jack Fincham and Jack Fowler on series 4.

Whether you’re still trying to figure out the difference between Connor Durman and Connor with a G or you want to stalk obsessively stalk the tall one on Instagram, here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Connor with a G?

Connagh Howard is a 27-year-old model from Cardiff, Wales.

He’s been flaunting his chiselled jaw rock-hard muscles since 2013 and previously worked for Hollister. In 2020 he signed up to W Model Management, who represent various former Love Island stars.

Follow the 27-year-old on Insta under @connagh92, where he often takes to Instagram to share his modelling photos, travel pics as well as a fair few relating to his diet.

Why is his name spelt Connagh?

Audiences have been confused by the spelling of Connagh’s name although his name is simply pronounced like Connor.

The spelling is a Gaelic spelling, which stems from the Celtic languages, spoken in both Ireland and Scotland.

Where did his nickname come from?

Currently, there are two Connors on the show – Connagh Howard and Connor Durman.

Connagh Howard entered as a bombshell cast member on day five and needed a catchy nickname to help differentiate himself from the other C-man.

Sophie Piper – who had the daunting challenge of flirting with both of them without getting their confused – came out with the nickname to ease her general squeamish stupidity.

Connor Durman is now known as Connor, and Connagh are gifted with a nickname that ensures he never forgets that there is a G in his name.

