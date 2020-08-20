With Love Island USA right around the corner, we are dying for a summer of romance and drama!

This year’s revealed contestants are to die for; so we could not resist getting our stalk on and finding out all we could about the 11 singletons entering the villa on day 1.

Here is all you need to know about absolute bombshell Kaitlyn Anderson.

Who is Kaitlyn Anderson?

Kaitlyn Jean Anderson is a 27-year-old dark-haired beauty from Lapeer, Michigan. Yep, a country girl!

She currently holds a career in promotions and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

She has described herself as a small-town girl with a big personality who is loyal and care-free and her friends and family often describe her as “weird in a funny way and adventurous”. Well, Kaitlyn, I am sure Love Island USA will be nothing but an adventure.

Her last relationship a long time ago, six years to be precise, and so Kaitlyn has openly said how she is ready to find ‘The One’ and food choice because Love Island is a good place to start.

More about the sexy brunette

Kaitlyn has stated how she enjoys “bad food, dogs, festivals, pilates and cooking”, which translates to her being a Jack of all trades. Fun fact number 1: she is obsessed with murder mysteries and has always dreamt of being a detective.

She has a dog names Zinfandel which has its own story highlight on her Instagram page and her celebrity crush is Leonardo Dicaprio (nice choice)!

The brunette has talked about a defining model in her life: five years ago she moved from her small town to Las Vegas with no money or a plan. I guess we believe she does indeed have an adventurous side!

Kaitlyn’s Instagram fame

It is never a surprise when we find out contestants have already a bit of a following on social media – especially Instagram.

But that kind of sells Kaitlyn short; as she is entering the villa with 1 million Instagram followers already in her pocket.

The hottie delights her followers with beautiful pictures of herself every day, so we understand the large following. She has even scored herself a Fashionova partnership

We have wondered if this large following will mean she will already have large support when entering the villa on day 1? Or will it mean people will be quicker to judge her? Guess you will have to tune in on August 24th to see!