Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island will tease 12 new Bombshells into the 2019 series during Thursday night’s episode 22 (June 27th).

It’s expected that we will see the brand new six boys and girls in action over the weekend, as Casa Amor gets into a full swing.

Heads will be turned, pots will be stirred and brunette stunner Lavena Back will be at the centre of attention and controversy.

But who is Lavena on the outside world? What’s her Instagram and LinkedIn? And who could she potentially couple-up with?

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Love Island 2019 star!

Who is Lavena Back?

Lavena is a 23-year-old from London, who now works as a Business Development Representative in the big city – she’s held the role for three years.

She moved away to study at Leeds Beckett University between 2014-2017 before graduating with a very reputable 2:1 in Law.

Arguably, this makes her one of the smartest in the villa!

Is Lavena on Instagram?

Yes!

Lavena is on Instagram under @iam_l.v as her profile name is ‘Laveba Valentino’.

LV recently had a clear up on her Gram’ where she now has only 60 photos. Nonetheless, her Instagram is full of fashion shoots stretching from Las Vegas to Amsterdam and Ibiza, as she’s enjoyed some serious holidaying over the past three months.

Her natrual hair is much curlier than you’ll see on Love Island, with the gorgeous Bombshell sporting various looks on her page.

Who could Lavena couple up with?

As it stands, only Anton Danyluk is the only single man heading into the Casa Amor episode.

However, we’re not sure they’ll click given Lavena’s clear intelligence.

If we’re basing this on ‘paper’, you’d have to say that Lavena and Michael Griffiths are one of the best suited, with Big Mike the proud holder of a science degree.

However, the chances of Lavena wrestling Michael away from Amber Gill are pretty damn slim, given Amber’s stern grip and a knack for scaring away people with her resting b**ch face.

Then again, Amber won’t be there to keep an eye over Michael in Casa Amor though…

How to watch the Love Island newbies in action

Love Island will air on Thursday, June 27th, where the batch of 12 Bombshells will be teased onto the show.

The Casa Amor drama is expected to air over Friday (28th) and Sunday (30th).

Each new Love Island episode airs Sunday-Friday on ITV2 at 9 pm while you can catch up with all of the action via the ITVHub.