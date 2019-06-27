Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island will welcome Marvin Brooks into the game as the semi-professional footballer joins a gang of hunks with obscure sporting backgrounds.

From boxing to ballroom dancing, this year’s 2019 cast has plenty of sporting pedigree.

Marvin will join as part of the 12 Casa Amor entries expected to shake up the Love Island villa in a way that has never seen before.

But who is the cheeky chappy that his friends call ‘Marv’? Will Marvin be Getting It On in the villa or is this the face of a two-episode cameo king?

Who is Marvin Brooks?

Marvin is a 30-year-old semi-professional footballer from Dorset.

He plays for Poole Town in a lower division in the south of England, three divisions below the ‘professional standard’ and six leagues below England’s top tier, the Premier League.

All in all, Marv likely makes £800-£1,000 per-month through football. However, he also works as a personal trainer having served in the British Royal Navy as an aircraft engineer for five years.

Marv even has his own website, marvinbrooks.co.uk and app offering fitness and nutrition advice.

Is Marv on Instagram?

Yes!

The dreamy stud is on Instagram under @MarvinBrooks, where he starts his Love Island journey with 3,000 followers.

Marvin was originally born in Paderborn, Germany, but moved to the UK with his parents when he was eight for education.

His Gram’ is littered with fitness, football and travelling pics while he may own the sharpest abs in the villa – which is saying something!

How long will Marvin survive in Casa Amor?

As we’ve seen in previous Love Island seasons, the girls tend to be a lot more loyal than the guys.

However, Lucie Donlan is still single and could prove an instant hit with Marvin thanks to his sporty ways.

They’d both be head of the sports teams in school!

That said, Marvin is competing against five other guys in the villa shake-up and he could easily disappear into nothing more than background noise.

We don’t think he’ll last more than a couple of episodes…

