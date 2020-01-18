Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The bikinis are out, abs on full display and “I’ve got a text” is being hurled across the villa like nobody’s business once again as Love Island is back!

The 2020 Winter series kicked off from Sunday, January 12th on ITV2. A brand new batch of Islanders got well-acquainted on day one and bombshells already entered the villa by day two.

There’s a huge mix of people on the show as per, although they could pretty much all pass as models.

And one particularly stunning Islander from series 6 is Sophie Piper. As it turns out, Sophie is related to a very famous ex-girl band member and TV presenter – Rochelle Humes.

So, who is Sophie Piper’s mum? Let’s take a look at the family tree…

Who is Sophie Piper’s mum?

Going into Winter Love Island, Sophie was already well-known as Rochelle Humes’ sister. However, their family details hadn’t really been explained.

While getting to know her first partner on Love Island 2020, Sophie revealed the names of her parents.

She mentioned that her mum was called Julie while her dad was called Mark.

Who is Rochelle’s mum?

Rochelle often takes to social media to show admiration for her mum, when it comes to birthdays or Mother’s Days, Rochelle’s there with a post.

She also looks to have spoken about her family situation to in various interviews. Speaking to The Daily Mail, Rochelle said of her mum: “My mum did it completely on her own and is a legend!”

Rochelle’s mum is called Roz Wiseman. However, as Sophie mentioned that her mum was called Julie, we can assume that Rochelle and Sophie share the same father, Mark Piper.

Do Sophie and Rochelle have more siblings?

Yes! Rochelle and Sophie also have a sister named Lilli as well as a younger brother named Jake.

A report from The Mirror expands on Rochelle’s upbringing: “I grew up with my mum and sister, all my siblings are half-siblings. My dad was never around.”

So, we can assume that Rochelle, Sophie, Lilli and Jake are all related by either one of their parents but they don’t all share the same mum or the same dad.

