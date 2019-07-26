Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Love Island 2019’s soundtrack has been one that’s had viewers asking questions every episode. It’s quite literally been the year of the acoustic cover and rising artists have seen themselves catapulted into the spotlight from their singles being played on the show.

The love songs and ballads are coming out thick and fast now that the series is nearing its final days. The couples are closer than ever and 2019’s winners are ready to be crowned.

Another acoustic cover played out on Love Island series 5 episode 53 which saw many viewers take to Twitter to ask who it was singing.

So, who sang the acoustic cover of classic tune ‘Your Love Is My Love’ in episode 53?

Love Island: Who sings the acoustic My Love Is Your Love?

The woman responsible for singing the cover of My Love Is Your Love is Kara Marni.

Released in 2018, Kara sings the song on the album My Love Is Your Love (COVERS).

The softly-sung tune was played out as the Islanders went to bed during their final week in the villa in episode 53.

You can download the single from Apple Music here.

Who sang that cover to ‘my love is your love’ on #loveisland need to know plssss 😩 loven the soundtrack this year 👌🏼 — ⒸⓁⒶⓇⒺ (@clarescott709) July 25, 2019

Who sings My Love Is Your Love originally?

The song was originally sung by Whitney Houston. It was written and produced by Wyclef Jean and Jerry Duplessis.

Whitney’s song was released in 1998 a huge 21 years ago, now! My Love Is Your Love was the title of her fourth studio album and the song itself went platinum and became her third best-selling single ever.

Other songs on the album include Greatest Love Of All and Saving All My Love For You.

In the year 2000, the album won International Album of the Year at the French NRJ Music Awards

What other songs were played during the Love Island episode?

As well as the emotional acoustic version of the Whitney Houston song, many more songs were featured in the episode.

The Cure’s Just Like Heaven was played as well as Get Ready by The Temptations and Take My Breath Away by Daniel Robinson.

The date episodes of Love Island have certainly turned the soundtrack a little more soppy with Roberta Flack’s The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face playing out over Curtis and Maura’s date.

