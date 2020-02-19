Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Winter Love Island kicked off for the first time ever in 2020. Sunday, January 12th saw a brand new Cape Town villa unveiled as well as an array of shiny new contestants on our screens.

Every year we see the couples endure immense stress as they’re tasked with looking after fake babies for an episode. The iconic episode finally came around on Tuesday, February 19th.

Due to the annual Brit Awards, episode 33 of Love Island aired an hour later at 10 pm. But that wasn’t the only change made to the show. So, what are the red ribbons about on Love Island?

Viewers spot the ribbons during episode 33

The 33rd episode of Love Island was pretty special in 2020 as it was the one and only – baby episode.

Anyone watching Love Island on February 19th would’ve noticed that each Islander was donning a bright red ribbon around their wrist during the episode.

The cries of fake babies were almost enough to distract from the fact that the Islanders were wearing a new accessory, but tonnes of viewers took to the internet to comment on the fact that they were being worn.

GET THE LOOK: Love Island men’s clothes 2020 – shirts, hats and more!

Red Ribbons: Fans speculate

As always, fans of the show had their say on why the Islanders were wearing red ribbons with many taking to Twitter.

Although Love Island is normally something that brings a smile to the nation’s face, the death of former presenter Caroline Flack in February 2020, was something that rocked the UK.

The show didn’t air following the announcement of Caroline’s passing. Afterwards, the show returned to ITV2 on Monday, February 17th.

And because of the recent tragic news, many fans assumed that the red ribbons were worn in tribute to Caroline.

Love Island: What are the red ribbons?

We can be almost certain that the red ribbons worn during the baby episode were worn for that very reason – the babies.

Last year’s contestants can also be seen wearing ribbons during the baby episode. The ribbons most likely contain a sensor which could track how far away a ‘parent’ is from the baby.

If the ribbons were being worn in tribute to Caroline, the Islanders would have been told the news. However, we can assume that they haven’t been notified of anything outside of the villa.

LOVE ISLAND: Finn’s petrified bug reaction leaves viewers in hysterics!

The red ribbons are not for Caroline – they’re sensors that connect with the baby! They have them every year. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/irgKZpueMs — Christie (@ChristieOGorman) February 18, 2020

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 12TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK