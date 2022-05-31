Love Island's Gemma Owen is a dressage star and swimwear designer













Love Island 2022 is slowly approaching us, and with just six days to go, viewers are desperate for more information on the Islanders.

Love Island fans are happy to hear that this years contestants are of normal jobs and normal backgrounds. However, each year we are welcomed with an Islander who is linked to a certain celebrity. These contestants have included the liked of Dani Dyer, Tommy Fury and Sophie Piper, and joining them this season is Gemma Owen.

Gemma is the daughter of football legend, Michael Owen, however, now it’s Gemma’s turn to find her own Match of The Day. Reality Titbit have found out everything you need to know about the Love Island star’s career in dressage, as well as her own swimwear brand.

Gemma is a dressage star

Gemma has followed in her fathers footsteps in terms of her drive and ambitious side, as she is also a lover of sport. The Love Island star is good at what she does, as she is an International rider for Great Britain.

She has an Instagram account (@gemowendressage_) where she keeps her followers updated on all things dressage. During February 2022, she told her followers that she had achieved a PSG score of 69.7%.

Gemma later improved on this, as during March she won, along with a consistent score of 70.88% in PSG.

Gemma is the youngest Love Island 2022 contestant

At just 19-years-old, Gemma is more than ready to find her type on paper. Although Gemma is the youngest contestant on the upcoming season, this isn’t going to stand in her way.

In fact, there have been many successful young contestants on the show. One of the shows most iconic couples, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, were both 20 years old when they appeared on Love Island, which is just one year older than Gemma.

Gemma may also be looking for love as a teenager due to the success of her parents relationship. Michael Owen and Louise Bonshall are childhood sweethearts who met back in 1984. The pair have been together ever since and welcomed Gemma into the world on the 1st of May 2003.

Gemma owns her own swimwear brand

As we know by now, Gemma is a very driven individual. This is especially shown within her swimwear brand, called ‘OG Beachwear’.

On their website, OG Beachwear claim their aim is to “offer a brand that provides luxury, designer quality garments that ooze class with a hint of youth and sexiness”.

In terms of this new career path, Gemma has explained that since leaving education she has discovered her passion for fashion and travel, which is that led to her new venture. The timing for her business couldn’t have come at a better time, as she will soon be the perfect influencer to promote her own brand.

