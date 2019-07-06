Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Love Island’s Jourdan Riane didn’t beat around the bush when it came to pie-ing off fellow Islander Curtis Pritchard just days after her arrival in week five.

The 24-year-old, who comes from Essex looks to be a straight-talking ‘girl’s girl’ and a welcome addition to the villa in 2019.

Jourdan strutted onto our screens alongside the rest of the girls included in the Casa Amor shakeup including Belle Hassan, Maria Wild and Joanna Chimonides.

She was saved from leaving the island when fellow model Danny Williams chose to couple up with her.

So which music video has Love Island’s Jourdan starred in? We’ve got everything you need to know…

Love Island: Was Jourdan in a music video?

Yes. Jourdan mentioned in her Love Island introduction that she was an actress and model but we didn’t realise she was this famous!

Jourdan has appeared in music videos with B Young, Krept and Konan and Chip.

Most notably, she was the ‘love interest’ in the video for B Young’s massive hit ‘079 me‘ in 2018.

The Essex girl also appeared in Mayorkun’s Tire video and Maleek Berry’s Love U Long Time according to The Sun.

Love Island: What’s the connection between Jourdan and Afro B?

Hip Hop and Rap artist Afro B took to Twitter in July 2019 posting a photo of himself and Jourdan on a sofa.

Afro B released a remix of his song Joanna in 2019 which he mentions in the Twitter post.

Jourdan can be seen in the video for Ay Em’s song ‘Come To Me‘ featuring Afro B and Geko which looks like the same setting as Afro B’s Twitter photo post.

The real reason why Joanna left me 😬😤 #LoveIsland The game is the game. Love island inna real life 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hXqMm3vz28 — Afro B 🇨🇮🐘 (@AfroB_) July 2, 2019

What else has Jourdan acted in?

Jourdan is said to have worked on a film released in China and appeared in short film with Britain’s Got Talent’s Kojo Anim according to Metro.

Most recently she’s landed herself a role in short-film Amani. Jourdan plays Amani’s girlfriend in the drama which is based on a true story.

As well as appearing in multiple music videos Jourdan has also had great success in the modelling world. She’s graced the pages of Vogue and Elle magazine.

The 24-year-old has over 300,000 followers on Instagram, so she’s not doing too badly for herself!

You can follow Jourdan on Instagram @jourdanriane.

