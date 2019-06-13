Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island 2019 welcomed two new girls into the villa as Maura Higgins and Elma Pazar turned heads 360° yet again in episode 9.

While many fans questioned the age of a mature-looking Elma, who is 26, Maura blew audiences away with her flirtatious date with Tommy Fury.

We’re still waiting for the inevitable questions about “so how long was your last relationship” although it looks as if we already know the answer when it comes to Maura. And brace yourself, cus’ it’s a shocker!

Who is Maura?

Maura is a 28-year-old model, grid girl and general social and media busy-body.

She appeared in a music video with One Direction’s Liam Payne and already had close to 100,000 followers on Instagram when she entered the villa.

The Irish stunner has also worked as a brand ambassador and is signed as a ‘Monster Energy Girl’, where she tours the world attending Monster sporting events as a model.

Maura used to be engaged?

Fans have been investigating Maura’s social media platforms and stumbled across her old Depop account, where she sold countless amounts of bikinis.

It’s here, where Maura posted a picture of her Instagram account in 2016.

At the time, Maura’s Insta bio clearly reads “Engaged“, with a picture of a shiny ring. She would have been 25 at the time.

Throwback a couple more years and Maura’s Insta still reads “taken”.

There are also several pictures of her posing with a mystery man, who could have been the fiancé.

Maura on Instagram

You can follow Maura on Instagram under @MauraHiggins.

We scrolled through all of her 900+ photos and there is no evidence of a boyfriend or a fiancé.

It looks as if Maura pretty much reinvented herself when she joined the social media platform as a single woman. Now she’s on Love Island looking or a new man, but will her past be brought up on the series or has does think it’s successfully hidden?

