With each Love Island series comes waves of hilarious nicknames.

First, we had Jack ‘Oluwajack’ Fowler, then Aribella Chi was given varying names from ‘arthritis’ to ‘ciabatta’ and ‘abracadabra’ thanks her time on the last year’s summer series.

The latest victim to feel the wrath of Twitter’s punny punches is Love Island 2020 star Siannise Fudge, whose name has been causing mayhem with autocorrect on mobile phones.

Here’s what we mean…

Typing out Siannise, Connagh and Shaugh is stressing my autocorrect. Bare red dots on my screen #LoveIsIand — 🇰🇪 (@MrLewisVuitton) January 19, 2020

Who is Siannise Fudge?

Siannise is a 25-year-old beauty consultant with a large family. She has two sisters, Amber Fudge and Shanade Fudge, who look very similar.

The brunette stunner waltzed into the Love Island villa looking for a “tall, dark and handsome, Aladdin-type” man has found it difficult to find someone compatible so far, despite routinely attempting to sink her teeth in Connagh Howard.

She’s definitely not a favourite to win!

Where is she from?

Siannise is from Bristol – and it’s her thick Bristolian accent that subtly gives it away!

Fans have been quick to protest against her accent with only Callum Jones’s accent (Manchester) sounding different in a villa of London/Essex accents.

One Twitter user wrote: “Five minutes into the episode ‘n’ Siannise’s voice is annoying me.”

Love Island’s hilarious autocorrect issues

Fans across the country have been struggling to gossip about Siannise Fudge, whether attempting to send memes on WhatsApp, gossip on Facebook or finding secret spots on Instagram

Her unusual name is often autocorrected when typed onto mobile devices, leading to some hilarious replacements in mid-conversation.

A common theme is Sian’s uncle and Sean’s uncle although the possibilities are endless. Here are some of our favourite:

Shaun’s niece

Shoe knees

Sore knees

Shayonaise

Shawneese

Show nice

Absolutely huge fan of Siannise’s name autocorrecting to shaun’s Niece on all the love island meme’s 🤣🤣 #loveisland — Michael Mett (@TheMettski) January 22, 2020

Nickname variations for Sîannise: (all i can remember)

Sore Knees

Sean’s Niece

Shoelace

Shyanese

Shawneese

Shonice

Shinese#LoveIsland — it’s paolo bitch (@PaoloBenito4) January 19, 2020

How to watch Love Island 2020

Love Island 2020 airs new episodes every weeknight on ITV2 at 9 pm. On Saturdays, there is a highlight show.

Alternatively, you can catch up with all Love Island episodes online via the official ITV media player, ITV Hub.

