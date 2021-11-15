Why are people asking if Love Never Lies' Kevin Hernandez is gay?











Love Never Lies is a brand new saucy series that dropped onto Netflix on November 11th, 2021. The show features six couples who all have a chance of winning 100,000 euros. The aim of the game is to avoid lying at all costs, tell the truth and prove to their partners that they can be a harmonious couple.

In just a matter of episodes, the heat is turned up on Love Never Lies. The couples are faced with many challenges and distractions and it’s up to them to either stay faithful or give in to temptation on the show. Let’s find out more about Kevin from Love Never Lies season 1.

Love Never Lies: Meet Kevin and Katherine

Twenty-six-year-old Kevin and twenty-three-year-old Katherine from Santa Cruz De Tenerife were one of the original six couples to appear on Netflix’s Love Never Lies.

During their introduction on the show, Kevin and Katherine both admitted that they had hurt each other in the past by flirting with other people on social media.

The reason for them joining the show? To see if Katherine could regain Kevin’s trust and build on their relationship together and move forward.

Is Kevin from Love Never Lies gay?

No, there’s nothing to suggest that Kevin from Love Never Lies is gay. He appears on the Netflix show alongside his girlfriend, Katherine.

During their time on the show, Katherine revealed that she and Kevin’s sex life wasn’t so great which led to her thinking that there’s a possibility that he could be gay.

In episode 5 of the series, Katherine asked the lie detector if Kevin had gotten into a relationship with her to “hide his homosexuality“. Kevin answered “no“.

Kevin also mentioned that his relationship with Katherine was partially over when she asked the lie detector “if he was with her to hide that he was gay“, which could suggest that he wasn’t happy for his girlfriend to question his sexuality.

Kevin wanted to continue a relationship from the Netflix show

Despite the rumours around Kevin’s sexuality on the show, Kevin stated that he is heterosexual on Love Never Lies.

Kevin developed a relationship with Lidia while on the Netflix series which he said he’d like to continue following the show: “She gets me. I’d like to get to know her outside if she wants to. I hope everything unfolds as I expect it to. If not, well, thanks to her, I opened my eyes.”

Lidia doesn’t appear to feature on Kevin’s social media page (@kevinhernandezurbano), however, the outcome of the couples’ relationships may still be kept under wraps as the show has only just launched on Netflix.

