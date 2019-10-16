Love Your Garden: Make the raised beds from episode 6 - exact product to installation!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Alan Titchmarsh is a man synonymous with TV’s best gardening programmes. The 70-year-old made his name on telly after presenting The Chelsea Flower Show, Ground Force and more.

This year sees a brand new series of Love Your Garden on our screens and episode 6 saw water features, dog beds and decking used to transform retired RAF service-woman Lorraine’s garden.

Alan managed to transform a pretty average-looking outdoor space into a garden that dreams are made of. So, let’s take a look at how to recreate the Love Your Garden raised beds from episode 6.

Love Your Garden raised beds: Where are they from?

The raised beds featured in episode 6 of Love Your Garden series 9 are from Pavestone.co.uk.

The specific product from the show is called ‘Moodul Walling’. The blocks come in grey or black and combine functionality with artistic flair in the garden.

This garden product can be purchased online. Retailers Paving Direct, Pavestone.co.uk, AWBS Ltd all stock the walling blocks.

Buy a single pack of black Moodul Walling online for around £18 each.

Love Your Garden: Make the raised beds from episode 6

To make planting more accessible for Lorraine instant raised beds were added to the garden.

David Domoney was leading the way with the concrete Moodul Walling and said: “It’s a bit of glue and one slotting on top of another. Anyone can do it.”

To create the same look, lay one walling block on top of another. Later, cover stones are put on to make everything neat and tidy-looking.

Once constructed, the beds are filled with soil, plants, water features and anything else you want to complete your garden.

What else makes up Lorraine’s garden?

As well as using the modular building blocks to create modern raised beds, episode 6 saw the team add in a Lagoon water feature, a pom pom olive tree and a very artistic pebble seat.

The garden not only had a sleek modern feel but also provided its owner with a low-maintenance outdoor space as well as built-in dog beds for her beloved pets.

The beautiful water features seen in episode 6 cost around £1,000 and comes from One Artisan. The pebble seat cost around £540 and comes from the same company.

