Luann de Lesseps' fans are rooting for her to be cast in RHONY Reboot













The Real Housewives of New York first launched in 2008 and due to the popularity of some of the ladies on the show, such as Bethenny Frankel, RHONY has even had spin-off shows. It’s the Bravo series that brought us Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps and many more icons.

Despite RHONY being one of the first Real Housewives shows to launch, season 13 wasn’t so much of a success as Bravo may have liked. So, in 2022, fans can expect a new RHONY: Reboot show. Let’s find out more about whether Luann de Lesseps will appear on the new RHONY season…

The Real Housewives of Lagos | Teaser Trailer | Showmax BridTV 9002 The Real Housewives of Lagos | Teaser Trailer | Showmax https://i.ytimg.com/vi/iPcvLDAEWa8/hqdefault.jpg 973806 973806 center 22403

Luann de Lesseps has been a RHONY cast member for 12 seasons

Along with Bethenny Frankel, Alex McCord, Ramona Singer and Jill Zarin, Luann de Lesseps was an original cast member on The Real Housewives of New York in 2008.

She starred in the Bravo series until season 6 when she came back to the show as a ‘friend’. Then, season 7 saw Luann return as a main cast member alongside Bethenny, Ramona, Kelly Killoren Bensimon and co.

Luann’s love life has often been a main storyline on RHONY, she’s had her fair share of heartbreak and has often aimed to reinvent herself on the show. Luann also appeared on The Ultimate Girls’ Trip in 2021.

OMG: Get to know Bruce Elieff, Dr Jen reveals the ex who sued her on RHOC

Luann’s fans want to see her on the RHONY Reboot

Judging by Twitter, the general consensus regarding Luann is that RHONY wouldn’t be the same without its Countess.

Following the news of the RHONY: ‘Reboot’ or ‘Legacy’ series, many RHONY fans have taken to Twitter to express their views on who they’d like to see in the cast.

One fan wrote: “Who shall be on RHONY: Legacy? Please, Dorinda, Luann, Sonja, Jill, Bethenny, Ramona. Even let Alex come in for a visit from Australia as a friend!“

Another tweeted: “Luann is the star of RHONY and always has been.“

Screenshot: Luann de Lesseps RHONY season 13 – Hayu

Andy Cohen has dropped hints about the Reboot cast

As per a 2022 interview with Variety, Real Housewives head honcho Andy Cohen has made some comments regarding the potential cast for RHONY’s reboot show.

Regarding Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps’ inclusion in the cast list, Andy Cohen said: “The answer is: Sonja and Luann have been a part of the show — for Luann, from the beginning, and Sonja since Season 3. So I think, in theory, sure!“

However, it is important to note that Andy did say “in theory“!

NO WAY: Gina Kirschenheiter’s DUI explored as she and Matt joke about mugshots

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK