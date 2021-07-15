Love Island: Lucinda Strafford's net worth explored - Luxe Range Boutique to Instagram brand deals!











Love Island 2021 is in full swing in July. The ITV show is just starting to get juicy as the public vote comes into play! Episode 15 saw drama unfold as the public said which couples they thought were least compatible.

Bombshell Lucinda Strafford waltzed into the villa and turned the heads of almost every boy. But, the Love Islander is more than just a pretty face as she runs her own clothing business!

Screenshot: Lucinda, Love Island, Series 7 Episode 7, ITV

Lucinda’s clothing boutique

Twenty-one-year-old Lucinda runs her own clothing boutique called The Luxe Range.

She was made director of the company in 2020 as per Companies House and the brand sells all kinds of clothing such as tops, dresses, trousers, swimwear, bodysuits, accessories and more!

The price range of Lucinda’s brand looks to be average. Tops cost around £20 while blouses are £35, bodysuits are £35 and hoodies cost around £35, too. All items look to currently be modelled by Lucinda.

Love Island 2021: Teddy Soares’ height, age and career explored!

Is Lucinda an Instagram influencer?

Judging by Lucinda’s IG account, she has promoted other brands in the past.

She now has a following of 268k on Instagram, which is bound to be helpful for her personal clothing brand as well as any paid adverts and collaborations she could do with other companies.

Lucinda definitely has posted photos of herself wearing clothes from brands such as @thefashionbibleuk so she technically would be an influencer but nowadays it seems that she’s more into promoting her own clothing line.

Meet Your 2021 Islanders! | Love Island BridTV 2838 Meet Your 2021 Islanders! | Love Island 810090 810090 center 22403

Lucinda Strafford: Net worth explored

Stars Offline estimates Lucinda’s net worth at £400,000 which is pretty impressive for a 21-year-old.

Another website writes that her net worth is estimated at $1m but the Love Islander is yet to confirm exactly what it is.

If she wins the ITV competition, Lucinda would potentially bag herself £100,000. Even if she doesn’t win, she’s gaining great exposure for her brand so, her net worth is surely going to increase over the next few months!

Love Island: Has AJ had plastic surgery? Rumours about age explored

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK