Get to know Lucie from Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge











Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge is officially back in 2021 with a brand new series. It’s time to get seriously festive as the competition is underway during season 5. The show kicked off on Food Network from November 11th.

Christmas Cookie Challenge episode 1 gave viewers a real throwback Thursday as the show saw five former Christmas Cookie Challenge champions return to the workshop. So, let’s find out more about Lucie from Christmas Cookie Challenge…

Screenshot: Christmas Cookie Challenge 2019

Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge returns

As of November 11th, the festive season is officially here as Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge season 5 began.

The show’s first episode featured five OGs of the competition who returned to see if they could bag themselves the title of “Best of the Best” for winning a second time around.

During episode 1, as per Food Network, the contestants had to make a Christmas village puzzle out of six perfectly interlocking cookies. Next up they had the challenge of crafting the tallest cookie displays ever seen. The cookie makers also had to infuse their creations with spices such as paprika, coriander, cloves and chilli.

Meet Lucie from Christmas Cookie Challenge

One of the cookie artists returning to Christmas Cookie Challenge in 2021 was former champion Lucie.

Lucie is a Graphic Designer turned Sugar Artist who is based in Vancouver, British Colombia in Canada.

It’s clear from Lucie’s time on the show, as well as her YouTube channel that she’s extremely talented. See some of her craetions, including red velvet and marzipan rose cookie pops here.

Food Network: What does Lucie do now?

Judging by Lucie’s website, she has launched a business off the back of her talent and hobby of baking. She offers live stream classes, a shop which sells a variety of items, custom cookies and content creation.

Her incredible work is featured on her Instagram page where she has almost 70k followers @lucie.bakes.

Lucie writes on her website: “I’ve been illustrating ever since I could first hold a crayon to paper” which is clear to see from the level of her work in 2021!

