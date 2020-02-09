Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Every series of Love Island has Twitter users running wild with their keyboards and the first-ever winter series is no different.

Winter Love Island 2020 kicked off from Sunday, January 12th on its usual home of ITV2.

As the series draws closer to the final more couples are getting seriously lovey-dovey, and while the kissing sound-effects can be a bit much at times, we’re here for some love to spice up the British winter.

What’s the crack on Love Island episode 25, and why is everyone talking about consent?

Luke T and Siannise escape to the hideaway

Episode 25 of Love Island saw things starting to really get serious between some of the show’s couples. The final five minutes of the show saw the first couple of the series make things official, Paige and Finn are the first-ever proper couple of Winter Love Island!

Prior to Finn’s hefty speech, Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman went over to The Hideaway for a night alone.

In true Hideaway-night style, Siannise grabbed her best undies and put on a display for Luke – feather boa and all!

And while they spent a night away from the rest of the Islanders, Luke T showed that he really is a true gent by asking Siannise for permission before touching her.

Twitter applauds Luke T asking for consent

There’s nothing better than a partner with solid manners, and by the looks of things, that’s exactly what Siannise has bagged herself.

Twitter users were absolutely melted by Luke having the decency to ask Siannise for consent to touch her.

Siannise was busying herself giving Luke a lapdance when he asked: “Can I touch you?”

The Bristolian beauty allowed him to touch her before Twitter went crazy with praise for Luke T: “Siannise was literally dancing around in lingerie for Luke T and he still asked if he could touch her before he laid a finger on her. CONSENT IS THAT SIMPLE. WE STAN.”

One Twitter user said: “Yayyy! You hear that consent ‘I give you permission’.”

Another wrote: “We love a consensual king.”

Get yourself a man that looks at you like this #loveisland pic.twitter.com/P1idCR28bs — love island memes (@MemesMong) February 9, 2020

