Is Maci Bookout pregnant? Teen Mom star's Instagram post confuses fans!











Maci Bookout’s fans have been left confused whether the reality star is pregnant with another child after a recent social media post.

Teen Mom star regularly updates her fans and followers on what’s going in her personal life outside of the MTV series.

However, her latest social media post has left many people baffled after a sonogram picture appeared on Maci’s Instagram profile.

So, is Maci pregnant with another child? Let’s investigate.

Who is Maci Bookout?

Maci Bookout, 29, is a reality star, author and social media personality from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

She rose to stardom after appearing on the MTV show 16 and Pregnant in 2009 which documented the first few months of her first pregnancy. Maci got pregnant with her first child from her ex Ryan Edwards.

Maci then appeared in the spin-off series Teen Mom and returned for MTV’s show Teen Mom OG.

After gaining fame on the reality series, she has amassed over 4 million followers on Instagram.

Is Maci Bookout pregnant?

Maci sparked pregnancy speculations after an Instagram post which shows a sonogram picture and a baby outfit appeared on her profile.

It hasn’t been confirmed if Maci is expecting another child because a lot of her fans have pointed out that the picture belongs to 16 and Pregnant star Izabella Tovar.

Izabella shared the same snap earlier in March and her baby is due in September, 2021. She has documented her journey, regularly sharing posts about how her pregnancy has been so far.

The same sonogram picture has been shared on Maci’s Twitter profile too. The Teen Mom star is yet to address the meaning of the post to her fans and followers.

Maci Bookout: Husband and children

Maci married her husband Taylor McKinney in 2016.

The couple welcomed together two children – Jayde, who is 5, and Maverick, aged 4.

Maci and her ex Ryan are parents to their first child, Bentley Cadence Edwards, who was born in 2008.

