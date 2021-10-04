Everything Chloe Sims has said about daughter Mady's disability











The Only Way is Essex has been running for a whopping 29 seasons in 2021. The ITV show first launched with the likes of Mark Wright, Kirk Norcross, Lauren Goodger and Amy Childs. Of the original cast members, few remain, but Chloe Sims is still going strong on TOWIE.

The mum-of-one has had much of her life exposed to the public via TOWIE including her love and family life. From romances with Pete Wicks to launching her own salon, Chloe has had lots of ups and downs during her time on the ITV show.

Screenshot: Chloe Sims TOWIE 2021 – ITVBe

Who is Madison Sims?

Madison Sims is the daughter of The Only Way is Essex OG Chloe Sims.

Chloe had Madison, or Mady, when she was 23 years old. The 16-year-old appeared on TOWIE during season 29 in 2021.

The TOWIE star was in a relationship with Mady’s dad, Matthew, for seven years. But, as reported by The Sun, the couple ended up feeling more like “brother and sister“.

Read More: Why did Tommy Mallet change his name?

What has Chloe Sims said about daughter Mady’s disability?

As reported by Closer, speaking in her autobiography, The Only Way Is Up – My Story, Chloe wrote that Madison has “ADHD and a little bit of autism“.

During TOWIE season 29, Chloe spoke of how Madison would soon be learning to drive given that she’s 16 and that she’s not keen on Mady starting to be interested in boys.

Speaking to Georgia Kousoulou, Mady said she had a crush on Roman and that she wants to go to festivals. Clapping back at her mum, Mady said: “She can talk, I need to have a big list to fit all her boyfriends.“

Ready to Mingle | This September | ITV2 & ITV Hub BridTV 4038 Ready to Mingle | This September | ITV2 & ITV Hub 840918 840918 center 22403

Chloe Sims on being a single mum

Back in 2005, Chloe Sims found herself as a single mum. The TOWIE star often describes her daughter as “her world” and shares photos of her and Mady to the ‘gram (@chloe_simsstarship).

However, times have certainly been tough for Chloe in her life. As reported by OK Magazine in 2020, she had to start pole dancing to pay bills and also recalled boiling a kettle to wash Mady as she didn’t have hot water. Chloe has also suffered from bulimia in the past.

Today, Chloe has an estimated net worth of at least £1m. As reported by The Sun in 2021, Chloe said that “Madison’s dad and his family have always helped” and that her family also really help her.

See Also: What is TOWIE star Saffron Lempriere’s net worth?

WATCH SEASON 29 OF TOWIE EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM ON ITVBE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK