Made in Chelsea 2019: Meet Jade Cherino - Freddie's new love interest!

In 2019, last season’s newbies have well and truly settled into their roles in Made in Chelsea.

Among others, Freddie Browne, Amelia Mist, Verity Bowditch all joined the cast in 2018 and were completely fresh faces to the Channel 4 show.

Now, their characters are moving on and one of the MIC cast yet to have a serious love interest is Mark Vandelli’s mini-me, Freddie Browne.

Episode 1 of season 18 sees some interesting developments for Freddie. So who is Jade Cherino? Let’s meet Made in Chelsea 2019’s newest cast member…

Made in Chelsea 2019: Who is Jade Cherino?

Jade Cherino is set to join Made in Chelsea season 18 from the very first episode.

It looks as though Jade – who comes from France – and Freddie Browne have a romantic spark and enlist the help of Miles Nazaire as translator.

Jade hails from the south of France and works as a model.

Jade Cherino on Instagram

Before even appearing on Made in Chelsea, Jade has herself a solid 11,000 people following her on Instagram.

She also has another Insta account separate from her personal one, @jadecherinopro_, which features her modelling photos.

Before episode 1 of Made in Chelsea 2019 has kicked off there’s no sign of Jade and Freddie Browne on each other’s social media pages. The pair have mentioned each other in their Insta stories, though.

Made in Chelsea 2019: Jade and Freddie Browne

Freddie Browne joined Made in Chelsea as part of an injection of younger cast members in 2018.

Settling into the show nicely, Freddie has made some good friendships with MIC characters old and new.

But, it looks like Freddie’s experiencing something more than friendship during his second season on the show and newcomer Jade Cherino catches his eye.

He might have a keen interest in antiques but Freddie can’t speak his love interest’s language so Miles Nazaire steps in to help his co-stars communicate.

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA SEASON 18 FROM MONDAY SEPTEMBER 2ND 2019 AT 9 PM ON E4.

