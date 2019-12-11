Made in Chelsea Buenos Aires episode 2 gives us shock upon shock!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Made in Chelsea is Channel 4’s reality show that follows the lives of a load of young and affluent Chelsea dwellers.

The SW3 residents give us not one, but two series in 2019. Season 18 came to an end on November 11th. And now there’s a brand new instalment of MIC – but this time they’re in Argentina.

Made in Chelsea Buenos Aires kicked off from Monday, December 9th on E4. Episode 1 was jam-packed full of juiciness.

And if you thought episode 1 was a lot, then brace yourselves because Made in Chelsea Buenos Aires episode 2 is about to get more outrageous than ever!

Made in Chelsea Buenos Aires

From the minute episode 1 of Made in Chelsea Buenos Aires started there was drama coming from all angles.

Habbs’ ex is back on the scene, James Taylor’s getting aggy with Tristan Phipps and Tristan’s saying he’s in a “weird love square.”

Jamie Laing has well and truly made his bed and it looks like its time for him to lay in it. He’s been messaging girls on Instagram and Habbs isn’t happy.

Jamie’s friends can’t even back him anymore with Sam Thompson and Alex Mytton suggesting that he should be single.

Made in Chelsea Buenos Aires: Episode 2

In the preview for episode 2 of Made in Chelsea Buenos Aires it’s revealed that Jamie and Habbs have shared a bed.

Harvey gives Habbs some awkward advice regarding Jamie. Harvey and Jamie come face to face with Harvey saying: “I know what’s good for her (Habbs) and what she deserves.”

Verity thinks that Tristan loves her and trusty James Taylor is on hand to put doubts in her mind.

And by the looks of things, Tristan well and truly pops off – there’s a lot of red faces in the building in this one.

To round it all off, Liv – Habbs’ best friend – and Harvey – Habbs’ ex – kiss and sleep in the same bed!

Watch MIC Buenos Aires on Monday, December 16th at 9 pm on E4.

