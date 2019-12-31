Made in Chelsea end of season party: Liv Bentley reveals far too much!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The festive TV schedule wouldn’t be right without an instalment of Made in Chelsea.

And what’s more, the Channel 4 show has its own end of year special.

The End of Yah episode saw all of the current Made in Chelsea cast members gathered together in one room – yes, scary, we know.

So, what went down at the Made in Chelsea end of season party? What was a one inch-wonder?

Made in Chelsea: End of season party

The Made in Chelsea End of Yah show offered surprise upon surprise as James and Miles shook hands, Maeva and Eliza embraced and Jamie Laing got royally embarrassed by the show’s hosts.

The episode saw Molly King and Matt Edmondson in the driver’s seat ready to tear the MIC cast apart.

A tonne of scenes featuring Jamie and his exes played out as he and Habbs squirmed on set.

One inch wonder

However, the one moment that stole the show was when Liv Bentley was asked how she’s finding the single life.

Liv went on to discuss how she’s been coping before blurting out that Harvey Armstrong was just “a one-inch wonder” before gasping and correcting herself “a one-night wonder”.

Harvey, as well as the rest of the castmates, looked on in shock and horror as Liv made the blunder.

Viewers of the TV special took to Twitter to share their opinions of the hilarious moment: “1 inch wonder… I’m dead.”

How to watch the MIC end of year special

If you missed out on all the MIC goodness then catch up online via Channel 4’s catch up website, ALL4.

The episode, as well as tonnes of other series and episodes of Made in Chelsea, are available to watch now.

Fancy watching Jamie Laing’s ‘Love You Laingtime’ reel of relationships from start to finish? Now you can.

CATCH UP WITH THE MADE IN CHELSEA END OF YEAR SPECIAL VIA THE ALL4 PLAYER NOW.