Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

On the face of it, Made in Chelsea comes off as a pretty prim and proper show with is residents wealthier than most. But scratch the surface and the drama of love triangles, cheating rumours, and outrageous antics are all there.

Series 19 of the show kicked off from Monday, March 23rd, bringing several familiar faces and a bunch of newcomers.

One of the returning stars on the E4 reality series is Harvey Armstrong.

So who is Harvey? Here’s everything you need to know about him, including age, career and Instagram!

Made in Chelsea: Who is Harvey Armstrong?

Harvey Armstrong, 24, was introduced as Sophie Habboo’s ex-boyfriend in Made in Chelsea: Buenos Aires last year.

Of course, Harvey and Sophie’s romantic relationship is already in the past. But as usual, there’s more drama in the works as Harvey has his eyes on one of Sophie’s friends.

Meet Harvey on Instagram

Harvey is on Instagram as @harveyarmstrong_uk with around 12.3k followers at the time of publication.

And it seems his Insta profile has had a significant boost as he had just 2,000 followers last December.

Harvey looks like a very busy man, with several business links in his bio and holiday snaps galore. Outside of Made in Chelsea, he is an accountant at PWC.

Most recently, he co-founded The Innovative Brewing Company – a start-up that will soon launch new types of beers in the market.

By the looks of things, Harvey is still single and a bit of an adrenaline junkie. Skydives and photos with snakes? He’s certainly up for anything!

MIC NEWS : Meet Miles Nazaire’s new love interest Beth on Instagram

When did Harvey and Habbs date?

It’s unconfirmed when exactly Harvey and Habbs dated. We’d assume the pair were together well before she and Sam Thompson got together.

They were together for three and a half years and Harvey described Habbs as his first love. But, there’s no sign of Habbs on Harvey’s Insta page which dates back to 2013.

It also doesn’t look like Harvey follows Habboo on Insta, but she follows him, so perhaps there’s more interest her part.

CHELSEA FESTIVITIES: Made in Chelsea’s Big Christmas Quiz 2019 confirmed

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA 2020 MONDAYS AT 9 PM ON E4