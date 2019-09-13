Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Made in Chelsea is back for series 18 for more glamorous parties, gorgeous socialites and juicy gossip.

Last season saw love triangles and squares form between James Taylor, Miles Nazaire and Jamie Laing. And it doesn’t look like that is changing for series 18 with Jamie already having fudged up his relationship with Sophie Habboo by sleeping with Rosi Mai!

But there are some things that have changed for the 29-year-old McVities biscuit heir this season.

In series 17 episode 10 of Made in Chelsea, Jamie Laing revealed he had a hair transplant. And now he has the luscious locks to prove its worked!

It would’ve been perfect timing for J to show off his new ‘do on Strictly Come Dancing, but his appearance on the new series has been cut short due to a foot injury.

He’ll just have to find another way to show off his glorious new locks.

Delicate hair advice

It was up to Chelsea buddies Mark Francis and Sophie Hermann to delicately raise the issue of Jamie’s rapidly depleting hair follicles.

When he was dating a much younger (19-years-old) and arguably prettier partner in Heloise Agostinelli, Jamie Laing has been particularly nervy about his ageing look.

Mark and Sophie paid little attention to his emotions, however, proving their true friendship with these brutally honest comments…

Abrupt transplant procedure

Following a quick phone call to a surgery while at the bee farm with Sam Thompson last season, Jamie revealed his new hairline in the next scene.

Obviously, a complicated £5,000 invasive procedure involving multiple grafts is just an everyday chore for someone like Jamie Laing.

Feeling Jamie’s “freshly cut grass” forehead, Heloise was initially shocked, although she came around by telling J-dog that she liked him just the way he is.

But Twitter wasn’t all that enthusiastic about the hair transplant. One viewer compared Jamie’s new do’ to the buzzcut of Wayne Rooney… and we don’t think they were trying to be complimentary.

Jamie’s luscious locks

In episode 2 of the new series (Monday, September 9th), hair was a topic of discussion again for the SW3 socialites.

Jamie’s bestie Alex Mytton decided he needed to chop off his hair, but Jamie was keen to show off his enviable new white gold locks.

Flipping his hair around comically, Jamie said “there’s too much of it.”

He must be enjoying his new look.

