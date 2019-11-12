Made in Chelsea: Maeva's dad shows up in episode 11 - apparently he loves James!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

It’s that time of year again when Made in Chelsea rounds off its final episode of the season.

But, not for long, though, as the cast will be back soon in sunny Argentina!

The Channel 4 show has seen the cast head all around the world, from Croatia to South Africa and more.

But before they jet off again, season 18 had to come to a close. And making a guest appearance in the MIC finale was none other than Maeva D’Ascanio’s dad!

Let’s get to know the father of MIC’s favourite firecracker a little more…

Made in Chelsea: Meet Maeva’s dad

Miles Nazaire described Maeva’s dad as a “great guy” in episode 11 of Made in Chelsea season 18.

Maeva’s dad appeared in the final episode of Made in Chelsea on November 11th 2019. He met up Maeva and James Taylor while he was “passing through” London.

James described the whole experience as stressful, however, it looked like the ‘ex-lothario’ and Maeva’s dad got on well.

You can follow the legend that is Maeva’s dad on Instagram @dascaniothierry.

Thierry D’Ascanio: Job

Speaking to Reality Titbit, Maeva said that her father is a businessman in the publishing field.

However, who knows if Thierry might get the bug for filming reality TV shows as Maeva added that he loved filming for the Made in Chelsea episode.

For now, it looks like Thierry has headed back to his hometown of Paris, though.

Who is Maeva’s mum?

By the looks of Thierry D’Ascanio’s Instagram account, Maeva’s parents are very much loved up.

Maeva’s mum, Corinne, is also on Instagram with over 230 followers, you can find her using the handle @gastaldodascanio.

Corinne could almost pass as Maeva’s twin they look so similar. Maeva’s mum often takes to Instagram to share photos of her daughter and husband along with the rest of the fam including Maeva’s cousins.

