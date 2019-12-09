Made in Chelsea: Meet Harvey Armstrong on Instagram - Habbs' ex is on the scene!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

On the face of it, Made in Chelsea comes off as a pretty prim and proper show with is residents wealthier than most. But scratch the surface and the drama of love triangles, cheating rumours and outrageous antics are all there.

Series 18 of the show ran from Monday, September 2nd 2019 to Monday, November 11th on E4.

Thankfully, there wasn’t a huge wait before fans could get another instalment of Made in Chelsea.

The Buenos Aires spin-off of Made in Chelsea kicked off from December 9th 2019. So who is Harvey? Let’s get to know a little more about Sophie Habboo’s ex…

Made in Chelsea: Who is Harvey Armstrong?

Made in Chelsea: Buenos Aires looks to be thick with drama. Forget the winter chilliness, because things are certainly hotting up among the SW3 residents.

They might be out of Chelsea, but this lot have taken all their romance issues with them.

Harvey Armstrong is introduced on the show as Sophie Habboo’s ex-boyfriend.

The Buenos Aires trailer shows Habbs and Harvey reunited while things look to be very much over between Habbs and Jamie Laing.

Made in Chelsea’s Harvey on Instagram

Harvey is on Instagram as @harveyarmstrong_uk with around 2,000 followers.

Habb’s handsome ex looks like a very busy man, with a business link in his bio and holiday snaps galore.

The Made in Chelsea: Buenos Aires star is the Co-Founder and Managing Director at Turbo Energy Beer according to his LinkedIn Profile.

By the looks of things, Harvey is single and a bit of an adrenaline junkie. Skydives and photos with snakes? He’s certainly up for anything!

When did Harvey and Habbs date?

It’s unconfirmed when exactly Harvey and Habbs dated. We’d assume the pair were together well before she and Sam Thompson got together.

There’s no sign of Habbs on Harvey’s Insta page which dates back to 2013.

It also doesn’t look like Harvey follows Habboo on Insta, but she follows him, so perhaps there’s more interest her part.

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA: BUENOS AIRES FROM MONDAY DECEMBER 9TH AT 9 PM ON E4.