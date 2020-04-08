Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far his most enjoyable job yet.

When it comes to Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, thee are two questions that we are all asking.

A. What’s his age?

B. What’s his number?

The handsome and fashionable MIC star has made quite the impression since joining the SW3 gang in series 15. Now, as are in series 19, Miles has forged himself a starring role on Made in Chelsea and is very much considered a leading regular.

Here’s everything you need to know about Miles Nazaire…

How did Miles end up in Made in Chelsea?

Miles was introduced to SW3 earlier in 2018, during season 15.

He was ushered into the series as ‘Sam Prince’s mate’ but became more popular than ‘Princey’ within about 30 seconds.

And we doubt the pair are friends now, considering Sam has rarely featured on the show since Miles snogged the girl he was seeing…

Miles’ most controversial MIC moment!

So Miles snogged Sam Prince’s ex-girlfriend the night after they broke up.

Yeah, we’re really not sure how tight their ‘friendship’ actually was.

From there, drama spiralled out of control for Miles. He got caught between the Olivia Bentley and Digby crossfire and before finding himself an enemy of Jamie Laing for flirting with his now ex-girlfriend, Heloise Agostinelli.

In series 17 and the current series 18, Miles has been caught in a love triangle with his ex-gf, French firecracker Maeva d’Ascanio and friend-turn-enemy James Taylor.

Plus, in series 19 he has his eyes on newcomer Bethany Moore, but we are not quite sure where their relationship is strong enough.

More drama = more camera time. Clever Miles!

How old is Made in Chelsea’s Miles?

According to website famedstar, Miles Nazaire is 24 years old in 2020.

The baby-faced Johnny Depp lookalike was born on 12th December 1995.

He also graduated from the Brit School in 2014 with a degree in broadcast digital communications. The prestigious arts academy boasts alumni that include Adele, Jessie J, Amy Winehouse and Leona Lewis.

You can follow him on Instagram under @milesjnazaire, where his follower count has risen from 100k in 2019 to 155k followers at the time of writing.

Is Miles French?

Miles always enjoyed a ‘cosy’ relationship with Jamie Laing’s girlfriend, Heloise, mainly he pushed the fact that they are both French.

They both share family ties, as Miles’s dad Jacques Nazaire has French ancestry, so Miles is half-French.

Plus, Miles is fluent in the language, as we saw in series 18 last year where he accompanied Freddie Browne on a date to act as a French translator.

Is Miles single?

Yes!

Since Miles has joined Made in Chelsea he hasn’t exactly been keen to settle down with anyone.

There were rumours linking him to close friend and housemate Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo in the past, although she has ended up settling down with Jamie Laing.

