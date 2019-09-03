Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Miles Nazaire has been a star on E4 series Made in Chelsea for two years now, gradually building up his character to become one of the key cast members in the current season 18.

At the same time, however, he’s also flowered into a total sleazeball.

It may feel impossible to pick between Miles and the equally slimy James Taylor – something Maeva D’Ascanio knows all too well about – yet it’s Miles who appears to have taken a serious plummet in likeability following his backstabbing antics in episode 1 of the brand new series.

The 23-year-old proved he is a devastatingly bad friend after bedding Freddie Browne’s date in a move that had fans raging on Twitter.

Literally, like… maybe don’t think with your d**k for five minutes.

miles already planning to steal freddies new girl oops #madeinchelsea — kathryn (@kathrynboothh) September 2, 2019

Freddie Browne shoots himself in the foot

Sprightly and spunky long-haired Londoner Freddie Browne joined the gang in series 17, slowing developing on the show thanks to his friendship with SW3 stalwart Mark Francis.

Episode 1 of the new series 18 saw Freddie explain that he had been on a date with a French called Jade, although their dinner felt a little awkward and stunted due to a language barrier.

Now cue Freddie shooting himself in the foot by inviting supposed pal Miles Nazaire to join them on their second date for translation purposes.

The whole thing was incredibly odd and everyone knew exactly what was going on as Miles started to woo Jade with giggles and puppy dog eyes. All the while Freddie sat there clueless as to what any of the bubbling French actually meant.

SW3 DRAMA : Jamie Laing and Rosi Mai’s secret fling is officially out – what next?!?

Miles is caught out chatting French in bed

While the date was fobbed off as a little bit of a joke and nothing more than harmful flirting to keep everyone at the table amused, Freddie wasn’t expecting the revelation that Miles ended up sharing a bed with his date later that week.

Miles even had the cheek to laugh it off and claim that it was completely fine because “nothing happened”.

Miles’s housemate, Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, explained to Eliza Batten and Freddie that she had heard a French girl talking in Miles’s room.

The 23-year-old stud muffin confessed that it was Freddie’s date Jade who was cosied-up his bedroom yet grinned with smarmy delight when adding that they didn’t sleep together.

Because that makes it okay…

DRAMATIC CHANGE : Chloe Brockett surgery – TOWIE star unveils a brand new look in series 25!

Miles finished by adding:

But she’s French and was like ‘I’m new in London’ and that’s all it was. It sounds bad now I’m saying it out loud. I’m so sorry, but honestly…”

Twitter reacts to another MIC love triangle

As expected, nobody was impressed by Miles’s antics.

That said, the scene watching him effortlessly chat French did leave many Twitter fans in something of a hot bother.

Maria confirmed what everyone else was thinking and said: “Oh Miles… U have such a beautiful face… But no morals.”

While another user added: “Miles is actually the most trash guy, how have I skipped multiple seasons of this show and he’s still sleeping with anyone and everyone.”

Has miles ever just met a single girl n not try it on with her #MadeInChelsea — India may Buick (@Pandamayy) September 2, 2019

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA EVERY MONDAY NIGHT ON E4 AT 9 PM

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE