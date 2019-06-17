Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Made in Chelsea season 17 has taken us on a rollercoaster of dipping and diving emotions, introducing new characters and new relationships.

From Jamie Laing and Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo’s new romance to the delightfully bizarre Amelia Mist, there has been plenty to shout about as the E4 series looked fresh and rejuvenated for the 2019 series.

Sadly, however, all good things have to come to an end.

So, is Made in Chelsea season 17 the last in the series? Is there an abroad spin-off to come later in the year? And what happened to some of the cast members since filming was wrapped up?

Has Made in Chelsea finished?

Yes!

Unfortunately, Made in Chelsea season 17 finished on Monday, June 17th.

Episode 13 was the last in the 2019 series. However, if you missed the episode – or simply want to catch up on the entire boxset – you can watch MIC via the official Channel 4 media player, ALL4.

Will there be a MIC abroad special?

There should be… although it’s still unconfirmed.

Most Made in Chelsea series are followed up by a shorter abroad special, where the drama is soaked up in a sunny location and left to stew until rivalries turn even more sourer.

Currently, C4 have not confirmed a Made in Chelsea special for 2019.

Should the gang decide to elope abroad for a month or two – which they more than often do – then the MIC abroad special is likely to air in August/ September.

What do we know about Miles and Mavea and Jamie and Habbs?

Two of the main talking points from season 17 were the on/off relationship saga between Miles Nazaire and Maeva D’Ascanio and Jamie Laing and Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo.

Miles and his fiery French ex are definitely friends again and can be seen cuddling during drunken night out on Instagram Stories. Some may even suggest that they look closer than chums…

It’s hard to tell what has happened between J-man and Habbs since filming concluded, with little evidence on social media or in the press. As we know, they’re taking things slowly.

When is Made in Chelsea season 18?

As normal, each new Made in Chelsea season launches during March.

What makes the 2020 season particularly interesting is whether Sam Thompson and sister Louise Thompson will return to the show.

If Jamie is still dating Habbs then this is sure to cause an explosion of drama – and we can’t wait!

