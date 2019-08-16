Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Made in Chelsea season 17 took us on a rollercoaster of dipping and diving emotions, introducing new characters and new relationships.

From Jamie Laing and Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo’s new romance to the delightfully bizarre Amelia Mist, there has been plenty to shout about as the E4 series looked fresh and rejuvenated for the 2019 series.

Sadly, however, all good things have to come to an end.

Series 17 is now over with fans swiftly moving on to the potential summer series and Made in Chelsea season 18 – here’s everything you need to know!

Has Made in Chelsea finished?

Yes!

Unfortunately, Made in Chelsea season 17 finished on Monday, June 17th.

Episode 13 was the last in the 2019 series. However, if you missed the episode – or simply want to catch up on the entire boxset – you can watch MIC via the official Channel 4 media player, ALL4.

Will there be a MIC abroad special?

Unconfirmed… although it looks unlikely.

Most Made in Chelsea series are followed up by a shorter abroad special, where the drama is soaked up in a sunny location and left to stew until rivalries turn even more sourer.

Currently, C4 have not confirmed a Made in Chelsea special for 2019.

Should the gang decide to elope abroad for a month or two – which they more than often do – then the MIC abroad special is likely to air at the start of September, once Celebs Go Dating has finished.

Judging by the trailers, however, it looks like E4 will move straight into Made in Chelsea season rather than a summer spin-off series.

What do we know about Miles and Mavea and Jamie and Habbs?

Two of the main talking points from season 17 were the on/off relationship saga between Miles Nazaire and Maeva D’Ascanio and Jamie Laing and Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo.

Miles and his fiery French ex are definitely friends again and can be seen cuddling during a drunken night out on Instagram Stories. However, there’s also been plenty of cosy snaps between Maeva and James!

She could be with either… or neither… or both of them!

With Jamie Laing set to join the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2019, his relationship with Habbs has been put under scrutiny.

Despite this, the pair have reiterated that they are very much still together and enjoying taking it slowly, from one date to another.

When is Made in Chelsea season 18?

The Made in Chelsea seasons usually alternate between March and October.

However, it looks like season 18 is coming to town much earlier, likely around September 9th/15th.

What makes the next season particularly interesting is the return of Sam Thompson!

Sam Thompson and sister Louise Thompson both quit the show ahead of season 17, with Sam feeling fragile from his break-up with Habbs and his sister concentrating on her wedding with Ryan Libbey.

But having now appeared in the season 18 trailers, it looks like Sammy boy is back to confront Jamie Laing head-on about his ex.

Sam has also confirmed that he is in a relationship with Love Island star Zara McDermott, who is also likely to join the cast if not only for a few episodes.

Other cast members

Channel 4 have confirmed the bulk of their main characters for season 18 which will include MIC legends; Jamie Laing, Olivia Bentley, Alex Mytton, Sophie Hermann, Mark Francis, Oliver Proudlock, Victoria Baker-Harber and Fredrik Ferrier.

Increasing popular personalities; Miles Nazaire, James Taylor, Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, Harry Barron and Melissa Tattam, Eliza Batten, Maeva D’Ascanio, Amelia Mist and Verity Scarlett Bowditch,

And fringe players; Freddie Brown, Rosi Mai and Angus Findlay.

Prepare to say goodbye to the likes of Hugo Leefe and Sammy Allsop, though, whose relationships on the show ended.

Interestingly, there is no mention of Digby Edgley for series 18. Perhaps the model is taking a break from the show as it is not believed that he and Olivia have split up.

