Made in Chelsea series 22: Potential start date, storylines and cast!











Made in Chelsea series 21 has been an eventful one, to say the least. From Tom Zanetti joining the cast to Ruby and Reza’s ongoing couples’ drama, there was no end of storylines – good and bad – in 2021.

The SW3 dwellers are seldom without something to gossip about. But, it wasn’t all cheating and backstabbing, two new babies were welcomed into the Made in Chelsea world during the series.

Screenshot: Made in Chelsea – E4

Has Made in Chelsea series 21 finished?

Yes, Made in Chelsea series 21 has finished. The final episode of the series (12) airs on June 14th, 2021 on E4 at 9 pm.

It wouldn’t be a MIC season finale without some surprises, so viewers may not be surprised to see some new singletons by the end of episode 12.

The final episode of series 21 sees the whole gang head back to London. Sophie Hermann’s in tears, Miles makes his move with Ruby, and Victoria reveals she’s got a baby!

Made in Chelsea series 22 start date

There’s currently no official start date for Made in Chelsea series 22.

The E4 show has aired since 2011 and regular series are released, so there doesn’t look to be a reason as to why it wouldn’t be renewed.

MIC usually provides its fans with two series a year, one is often released in March and another in the Autumn. So, we could expect to see the Chelsea crew back on-screen in September or October 2021.

Who might be in the series 22 cast?

Although Made in Chelsea series 22 is yet to be confirmed, if the cast is to return to our screens it will likely include the following:

Ollie Locke

Gareth Locke

Fredrik Ferrier

Sophie Hermann

Alex Mytton

Sam Thompson

Tiff Watson

Olivia Bentley

Emily Blackwell

James Taylor

Victoria Baker-Harber

Mark-Francis Vandelli

Sophie Habboo

Miles Nazaire

Tristan Phipps

Verity Bowditch

Maeva D’Ascanio

Harvey Armstrong

Ruby Adler

Paris Smith

Newcomers to series 21 included Inga Valentiner, Robbie Mullett, Tom Zanetti and Eloise St. Clair-Charles.

However, it’s unlikely that Tom Zanetti will return for series 22. Given Ruby and Reza’s relationship breakdown during series 21, perhaps one of them will sit series 22 out – but viewers will have to wait and see!

Potential storylines for MIC series 22

It’s likely that MIC series 22 will see more of Gareth and Ollie’s journey into parenthood.

Another new parent is Victoria Baker-Harber, she and god-father Mark-Francis will probably feature some more in series 22 along with baby Gaia Grace.

Sophie Hermann will go into the new series a single lady, so she could be on the hunt for a new ‘Duke of Chelsea’.

More lovers’ tiffs from Maeva and James can be expected as the couple often seems to land themselves with storylines of making each other jealous.

Miles rounded off series 21 with a date with Ruby, so series 22 could see a romance develop between the pair – alternatively things could go terribly and both cast members may be looking for new partners in the next series.

Jamie and Habbs and Emily and Harvey are the ‘settled’ couples going into series 22, but who knows what the future holds on Made in Chelsea! Viewers can certainly expect more drama from the E4 show.

