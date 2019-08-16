Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Since Made in Chelsea season 17 wrapped up on June 17th, fans have been desperately waiting for the next instalment of SW3 drama.

From Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo’s forbidden love with Jamie Laing to the saga that surrounds Maeva D’Ascanio, James Taylor and Miles Nazaire, the 2019 series proved a big hit for fans of the long-serving E4 series.

A Made in Chelsea summer series often follows in the footsteps of each of the regular seasons, with the gang eloping to the likes of Croatia, LA and Ibiza over the past few years.

So what about 2019? Are the gang heading on a lavish holiday this time around?

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2019 Made in Chelsea summer series!

Will there be a Made in Chelsea abroad special this year?

Unconfirmed, but it looks unlikely.

The Made in Chelsea international series have been running since 2015 and have included destinations such as New York, LA, the South of France, Ibiza and, most recently, Croatia.

However, we’re unsure if MIC will jump straight into season 18 or air a summer spin-off first. At this stage, it looks more likely that season 18 will be next to hit E4.

When will MIC air on E4?

Previous summer seasons have aired in the last week of July/start of August. Each series usually for six episodes and should continue in Made in Chelsea’s usual spot every Monday night on E4 at 9 pm.

Currently, however, E4 is airing a brand new series of Celebs Go Dating in this timeslot.

This means that the next instalment of Made in Chelsea – whether season 18 or a summer spin-off – won’t air until the start of September, a week or two after Celebs Go Dating finishes.

Think sometime around September 9th/16th.

If they head abroad… where are they going?

Jamie Laing was recently in Japan while Habbs has been spotted in both Marbella and Portugal. All of which are viable options.

Given the fact the MIC crew spend their summers covering just about every corner of the globe, it must difficult for producers to find a way of actually getting them together.

Olivia Bentley and boyfriend Digby, Alex Mytton, Miles Nazaire, Jamie and Habbs, Verity Bodwitch and selection of others were at Glastonbury 2019 together.

And, naturally, they MIC gang did it by helicopter.

What is going to happen in Made in Chelsea?

The next series will continue to highlight Jamie and Habbs’s relationship, as they are still very much dating.

It has also been confirmed that Sam Thompson is set to make a shocking return to SW3 and will undoubtedly clash head-on with Jamie over Habbs, who is his ex.

Sam is also likely to wheel now-girlfriend Zara McDermott onto the show, who joins the cast with plenty of fans having previously starred in Love Island 2018, where Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham won.

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA IN AUGUST ON E4

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE