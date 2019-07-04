Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Since Made in Chelsea season 17 wrapped up on June 17th, fans have been desperately waiting for the next instalment of SW3 drama.

From Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo’s forbidden love with Jamie Laing to the saga that surrounds Maeva D’Ascanio, James Taylor and Miles Nazaire, the 2019 series proved a big hit for fans of the long-serving E4 series.

A Made in Chelsea summer series often follows in the footsteps of each of the regular seasons, with the gang eloping to the likes of Croatia, LA and Ibiza over the past few years.

So what about 2019? Are the gang heading on a lavish holiday this time around?

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2019 Made in Chelsea summer series!

Will there be a Made in Chelsea abroad special this year?

Yes!

Reality Titbit can confirm that the MIC crew will be taking part in an abroad special in 2019.

The Made in Chelsea international series have been running since 2015 and have included New York, LA, the South of France, Ibiza and, most recently, Croatia.

When will it air on E4?

The summer seasons usually air in the last week of July/start of August.

For now, there is no confirmed start date – although we will update you ASAP.

Each series lasts for six episodes and will continue in Made in Chelsea’s usual spot every Monday night on E4 at 9 pm.

Where are they heading?

Unconfirmed – although it won’t be the same destination as any other previous seasons.

Jamie Laing was recently in Japan while Habbs has been spIC hotted in both Marbella and Portugal. All of which are viable options.

Given the fact the MIC crew spend their summers covering just about every corner of the globe, it must difficult for producers to find a way of actually getting them together.

Olivia Bentley and boyfriend Digby, Alex Mytton, Miles Nazaire, Jamie and Habbs, Verity Bodwitch and selection of others were at Glastonbury 2019 together.

And, naturally, they MIC gang did it by helicopter.

What is going to happen in the summer series?

The summer series will continue to highlight Jamie and Habbs’s relationship, as they are still very much dating.

It is not expected that Sam Thompson will make a comeback – which would really stir the pot – although he could return in season 18.

Not all of the cast members make the trip abroad, although we expect key players in Maeva, Miles, Jamie, Habbs, James Taylor and Verity to make the cut.

Let’s hope Digby and Liv are pushed to the sidelines given their now repetitive petty holiday arguments and kiss and make-up routine.

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA IN AUGUST ON E4

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE