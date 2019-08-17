Made in Chelsea: Who is Jamie Laing's girlfriend in 2019? Heloise to Habbs!

Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Jamie Laing confirmed that he is no-longer with girlfriend Heloise Agostinelli in Spring 2019.

It was in Made in Chelsea episode 7, at the end of April, that Jamie confirmed that he was “single” to Alex Mytton and Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo.

But as the season played out it looked as though he was getting cosy with another MIC castmate. This left fans wondering if he and Habbs would really get together considering that she’s Jamie’s best friend’s ex.

So who has Jamie moved on to next? Who is his latest 2019 girlfriend?

What happened between Heloise and Jamie?

Jamie confirmed that he had split up with his French girlfriend during the Made in Chelsea episode that aired on Monday, April 29th.

Rumours surrounding their relationship started to circulate towards the start of April when Jamie, 30, and Ell, 20, unfollowed each other on Instagram and stopped appearing in pictures together.

The pair dated for around 12 months, with Jamie telling El he “loved her” in an early May 2018 episode of Made in Chelsea.

It is yet to be confirmed why the pair suddenly split up having looked super cute during Valentine’s Day.

Does Jamie Laing have a new girlfriend?

Yes!

It the complicated dating world of 2019, it’s pretty uncommon to put labels on things. Nevertheless, Jamie and Habbs have pretty much admitted that they’re dating.

In a M.I.C podcast (June 18th, 2019), Jamie told Proudlock that they were more or less ‘exclusive’ following a string of dates. Here’s how the conversation unfolded:

Habbs: “Well, when you hang out with somebody, you’re dating them right?”

Proudlock: “How many dates have you guys now been on?”

Jamie: “We’ve been on a lot of dates”

Proudlock: “So you guys are exclusive, I like that.”

They laugh

Jamie: “Yeah”

Proudlock: “Well you hear that people, they’re exclusive. They are seeing no one else bar themselves”

Jamie: “Hey, I am happy man, I’ll say it right here, Habbs I think you’re great.”

Jamie also spoke of Habbs during a Loose Women interview in August 2019 and said that they were dating but “not boyfriend and girlfriend”.

Initially, fans were pessimistic over the romance but were soon won over by the real and raw emotion that both Jamie and Habbs displayed during some tense scenes.

WHAT! Jamie Laing and Habbs?

We know! For anyone that hasn’t watched Made in Chelsea season 17, this may come as a shock.

The main issue is with Habbs’s ex, Sam Thompson, who is also best friends with Jamie.

Fortunately, Sam wasn’t in the series to experience the new romance first-hand, although Jamie has revealed that things are still frosty between him and his long-term pal.

Jamie breached the topic in the Drop the M.I.C podcast and said:

The problem is that in the press, things have come out like ‘Sam Thompson feels betrayed because Sophie Habboo and Jamie are dating’. And that’s pretty awkward, it gets a lot of people upset. my ex-girlfriend is upset (Heloise Agostinelli), Sam’s upset, Habbs’s friends are upset.

I reached out to Sam and spoke to him and explained the situation but I haven’t heard from him since. So it’s obviously a tricky scenario to deal with cus’ I haven’t heard from him.

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA SEASON 18 FROM OCTOBER 2019 ON CHANNEL 4.