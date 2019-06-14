Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Jamie Laing has confirmed that he is no-longer with girlfriend Heloise Agostinelli.

In Made in Chelsea episode 7, at the end of April, Jamie confirmed that he was “single” to Alex Mytton and Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo.

So who has Jamie moved on to next? Who is his latest 2019 girlfriend?

What happened between Heloise and Jamie?

Jamie confirmed that he had split up with his French girlfriend during the Made in Chelsea episode that aired on Monday, April 29th.

Rumours surrounding their relationship started to circulate towards the start of April when Jamie, 30, and Ell, 20, unfollowed each other on Instagram and stopped appearing in pictures together.

The pair dated for around 12 months, with Jamie telling El he “loved her” in an early May 2018 episode of Made in Chelsea.

It is yet to be confirmed why the pair suddenly split up having looked super cute during Valentine’s Day.

Does Jamie Laing have a new girlfriend?

Kind of.

As it stands, Jamie Laing does not have an official girlfriend in 2019. Then again, he did only just split up with El in May.

Instead, Jamie is pursuing a relationship with Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo after they spent the entire 2019 season debating whether they should just remain friends or pursue a romantic relationship.

Initially, fans were pessimistic over the romance but were soon won over by the real and raw emotion that both Jamie and Habbs displayed during some tense scenes.

WHAT! Jamie Laing and Habbs?

We know! For anyone that hasn’t watched Made in Chelsea season 17, this may come to something as a shock.

The main issue is with Habbs’s ex, Sam Thompson, who is also best friends with Jamie.

Fortunately, Sam wasn’t in the series to experience the new romance first-hand, although Jamie has revealed that things are still frosty between him and his long-term pal.

Jamie breached the topic in the Drop the M.I.C podcast and said:

The problem is that in the press, things have come out like ‘Sam Thompson feel betrayed because Sophie Habboo are dating’. And that’s pretty awkward, it gets a lot of people upset. my ex-girlfriend is upset (Heloise Agostinelli), Sam’s upset, Habbs’s friends are upset.

I reached out to Sam and spoke to him and explained the situation but I haven’t heard from him since. So it’s obviously a tricky scenario to deal with cus’ I haven’t heard from him.

