Fans of Made in Chelsea have almost overdosed with shocking and complicated storylines as the 2019 season comes to a close.

With just one episode remaining (Monday, June 17th), audiences will get an understanding of what truly happens between James Taylor and Maeva D’Ascanio and Jamie Laing and Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo.

But which of the two couples actually deserve to be happy? And how do their acts of back-stabbing compare?

So everyone’s pissed with James for going out with his friends ex girl!!! Why is no one pissed with Jamie for doing the same thing?! #MadeInChelsea — truth hurts (@SymsTruths) June 11, 2019

Admiration not revenge

Many fans on Twitter have compared James and Maeva’s new relationship to that of Jamie and Habbs.

Maeva has gone behind ex-boyfriend Miles Nazaire’s back in pursuing James, while Jamie has done the same to his friend, Habbs’s ex Sam Thompson.

So Olivia is telling James he is out of order for doing that to miles (who has been f/king Maeve around for how long) but arranging rendezvous between habbs and Jamie is totally fine?🤔. #madeinchelsea — 💫 Lorna 💖💎✨ (@99lorna99) June 10, 2019

How is Liv giving James a run down for doing the same thing Jamie and Habbs are doing?? #madeinchelsea pic.twitter.com/COLG00VqOx — Billy London (@SoBillysays) June 10, 2019

However, one glance at Maeva’s lemon-sucking stare and her aura around Miles is enough to put those comparisons to bed.

Although fans were sceptical over Habbs and Jamie at first, their clear and natrual chemistry has won over everyone.

There’s obviously a romantic and caring spark between the pair, and the foundation of their new relationship is built on exploring that.

In stark contrast, you can’t help but feel that Maeva’s groundwork is laid upon revenge.

The French stunner looks set on hurting Miles for the pain that he caused her during their break-up and it’s hard to believe that part of Maeva isn’t latching onto James in revenge.

The art of subtlety

Habbs and Jamie have slowly and calmly edged their relationship into the series.

We’ve seen them on park benches telling each other that it simply won’t work while we’ve also seen them engaging in deep conversation about how they’re best friends.

Maeva and James’s fling came about from a drunken night out. Wham and bang, the pair suddenly announced that they’d slept with other with no previous sub-context.

That’s a stabbing dagger to the heart of Miles Nazaire while Sam Thompson’s must feel like more of a gentle prod.

Jamie and Habbs 😍 #madeinchelsea — Kirstie Dickson (@KirstDxx) June 10, 2019

Habbs and Jamie are amazing!!! That was such a good ending!!🙈 #MadeInChelsea — Ravi Bajwa (@ravinder_1) June 10, 2019

Taking pleasure from the situation

What’s clear to see, is that neither Jamie or Habbs have taken pleasure from the added drama and stress that their relationship has caused.

Jamie admitted in the M.I.C podcast that Sam has shut him out while Jamie’s ex, Heloise Agostinelli, isn’t exactly super-chummy with Habbs anymore.

In the case of James Taylor, he clearly feels like he has finally got one up on Miles. The pair have been jostling for power throughout the series, bickering over girls and all that macho man stuff.

sophie summed james up: 'biggest twat I've ever met, auf wiedersehen im done here' 😂 #madeinchelsea — iona 🌼 (@ionananana) June 10, 2019

Season 17 has seen James shoot from romantic relationships with no-one to suddenly hooking up with Verity Bodwitch, Rosi Mai Waldon, Eliza Batten and Maeva D’Ascanio.

And you’re still sat there telling me his relationship with Maeva is the same as Jamie and Habbs’s drawn-out love story?

