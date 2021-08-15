Buy Madison LeCroy's leopard print bikini - Southern Charm star dons spotted swimwear!











Madison LeCroy rose to fame when she joined the main cast of Bravo’s Southern Charm for season 7. Madison became a reality TV star in 2020, but she also gained more press coverage in 2021 when she was romantically linked with J Lo’s ex Alex Rodriuesz.

It’s safe to say that mother-of-one Madison serves some jaw-dropping beauty and judging by her latest Instagram post, she’s got everyone wanting her leopard print bikini.

Buy Madison LeCroy’s leopard bikini

On August 14th, 2021. Madison took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a stunning leopard-print bikini.

The two-piece comes from Beach Riot and costs $108 for the underwired top and $88 for the bottoms. Purchase the spotty bikini online here.

Madison can also be seen wearing other Beach Riot bikinis on the ‘gram.

Does Madison have a bikini line?

Although Madison’s latest bikini posts could have her followers thinking that she’s launched her own line of bikinis, she’s actually modelling for a company called Beach Riot.

The mum-of-one wrote on Instagram on August 8th 2021: “Taking this sandy bottom to Cabo to collab with one of my favorite bikini companies“.

Beach Riot was founded by Nicole Hanriot. The company also launched spsortwear in 2017 and makes loungewear, sleepwear and other apparel.

Although she doesn’t have a swimwear brand, Madison is an entrepreneur and runs her own hair salon in Charleston, South Carolina. As per her LinkedIn profile, the salon is called Maven on Society.

More Beach Riot bikinis

Madison LeCroy’s leapord bikini is certainly a winner, but she also models other designs including the ‘poppy top’ in pink peony and matching bottoms.

Bag the same bikini as Madison here.

Beach Riot offers a range of swimwear options including bandeau, two pieces, swimsuits, underwired tops and high-waisted bottoms.

