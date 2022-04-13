Colby gave Madlyn The Ultimatum in episode 1 and a baby by the reunion













The Ultimatum is a brand new Netflix series in 2022 that sees six couples on the brink of marriage put their relationships to the ultimate test. After launching on April 6th, Netflix viewers have seen the experiment unfold and it’s safe to say that things get seriously messy.

From Randall and Madlyn’s instant attraction to Hunter and Alexis’ shock proposal, there was never a dull moment on The Ultimatum and the twists and turns of the new Netflix show haven’t stopped, even during the show’s reunion episode. So, let’s find out more about Madlyn’s pregnancy and how she and Colby ended up making a go of things…

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9242 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/gWlQ7ePABMM/hqdefault.jpg 982880 982880 center 22403

Madlyn and Colby got married in episode 9

After a rollercoaster ride of a journey on The Ultimatum, Madlyn and Colby decided to get married in episode 9.

Speaking of his now-wife, Colby said during episode 9: “In the last 24 hours, Madlyn has changed her stance multiple times.“

Despite arguments, late-night hotel visits with other people and a whole lot of tears during the experiment, Colby stuck to his guns on wanting to be with Madlyn the entire time and, judging by her answer to him popping the question, she thought their relationship was worth fighting for, too.

OMG: The Ultimatum cast’s zodiac signs show Alexis Maloney is a fiery Scorpio

Madlyn, Colby and bump enter The Ultimatum’s Reunion

As if Madlyn and Colby getting married wasn’t a big enough shocker on the show, The Ultimatum’s Reunion episode rolled around on April 13th and the two stole the show as Madlyn appeared on the show seven months pregnant.

Dishing the details on her pregnancy, Madlyn told Vanessa Lachey that she “feels excellent” and is “loving every second of it“.

Colby also said that Madlyn was “handling it like a pro” and the pair revealed that they’re having a baby girl.

The Ultimatum’s host, Vanessa Lachey, asked: “Colby’s the daddy?” to which Colby replied: “Absolutely!“.

When did Madlyn get pregnant?

Given that Madlyn is seven months pregnant at The Ultimatum’s Reunion, it’s likely that she got pregnant just after she and Colby got married.

Speaking of their decision to get pregnant, Colby said: “I was like next step, starting a family, like as soon as we got married I was like yeah it’s time to get pregnant.“

Madlyn added: “It wasn’t like trying to get pregnant it was like trying not for him to get me pregnant as soon as we got married.“

NO WAY: Rae’s racing car driver dad, Craig Williams, vets Jake on The Ultimatum

A baby silver goblet sippy cup. #theultimatum reunion. Lost for words. — Sahana (@sahana_art) April 13, 2022

WATCH THE ULTIMATUM ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK