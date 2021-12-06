Get to know Maeva D’Ascanio’s parents from Made In Chelsea











As usual, E4’s Made In Chelsea is brimming with drama in 2021. The residents of SW3 never seem to have a dull moment and from Reza, Ruby and Miles’ love triangle to Maeva and James’ explosive arguments and Liv and Tristan’s break up, things have been super emotional on the E4 show.

There have been some more pleasant moments on the show, including the introduction of Victoria Baker-Harber’s daughter, and now, some news from James Taylor is likely to brighten Maeva’s day. So, here’s more on Maeva D’Ascanio’s parents from Made In Chelsea.

Made In Chelsea: James makes a big announcement

It seems that James Taylor is a brand new man in 2021 as he talks of settling down!

While at dinner with Maeva’s parents, James says in her absence: “Your daughter is complicated. I wanted to express how much I love your daughter. Maeva is my world. I want to marry her soon and I want to have a family with her.”

Maeva’s father said that he was “super happy” with James and added: “Welcome to the family“.

Who are Maeva’s parents?

Maeva’s parents appear on Made In Chelsea in 2021. Their names are Corinne and Thierry.

It’s likely that fans will spot how alike Maeva and her mother, Corinne, look during the episode. One person Tweeted in response to the show’s preview that Maeva was a “carbon copy” of her mother.

The French couple agrees with James on MIC that their daughter is “complicated” and Theirry joked: “Good luck with Maeva“.

Meet Maeva’s parents on Instagram

From their appearance on Made In Chelsea, Maeva’s parents seem super chilled. The couple is also on Instagram, so it looks like the MIC star’s parents are pretty tech-savvy.

Thierry can be found on IG @thierrydascanio and Maeva’s mum, Corinne, can be found @gastaldodascanio.

Maeva’s father works as a businessman in the publishing field, he previously appeared on MIC back in 2019.

