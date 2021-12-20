Make the Sister Wives’ banana bread following Meri Brown’s recipe











Sister Wives is a TLC show that follows the lives of Kody Brown and his multiple wives. The Brown family collectively has 18 children and in 2021, Kody was proposing for a house to be built purely for him. The family has had its fair share of dramas on the show with Christine opting for a divorce in 2021.

Although the family has had its ups and downs over the years, the Sister Wives are still sticking together and in their downtime it looks like baking is one of their favourite things to do. Let’s take a look at Sister Wives star Meri Brown’s banana bread recipe.

First Look: New Season of Sister Wives! BridTV 3325 First Look: New Season of Sister Wives! https://i.ytimg.com/vi/slJTlmSPf7Q/hqdefault.jpg 821535 821535 center 22403

What is Sister Wives banana bread?

Fans of Sister Wives may have seen one of the wives on the show, Meri Brown, whipping up a banana bread for her family in 2021.

Since Meri made the treat on the show, many viewers have been wondering how to make it, so let’s take a look at how Meri’s banana bread is made.

Meri is clearly a fan on baking and was seen making cakes with her mother on the TLC show.

Read More: Why did Christine leave Kody Brown on Sister Wives?

Ingredients you’ll need

As per TLC, the following ingredients are required to make the same banana bread as Meri:

1/2 cup butter (62.5g)

1 cup white sugar (128g)

2 eggs

2 cups flour (280g)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 or 4 ripe bananas, mashed

1/2 – 1 cup walnuts (62.5 – 128g)

How to make Meri Brown’s banana bread

Once you’ve gathered all the ingredients, it’s time to get started on the method.

Firstly, mix the butter and sugar together to form a smooth consistency. Then, beat in the eggs until fluffy. Next it’s time to add in the dry ingredients – flour, baking soda and salt. Mix everything together well. Mash the bananas separately and then add them to the mixture. Finally, mix in the nuts. Bake in greased cake tin at 350 degrees fahrenheit or 180 degrees celsius for 45-50 minutes.

Now, you can enjoy the same banana bread as Meri Brown and her family!

See Also: Who is the Sister Wives’ nanny which Robyn Brown employs?

WATCH SISTER WIVES ON TLC SUNDAYS AT 10/9C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK