Making the Cut finally launched on Amazon Prime on Friday, March 27th bringing some much needed escapism to all of our weekends locked away during the coronavirus quarantine.

This brand new fashion series seeks to fill the hole left when Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn departed Project Runway. The pair reunite for the Amazon series, this time returning with some superstar judges in tow – Naomi Campbell and Carine Roitfeld, to name a few – and a crazy million-dollar prize.

Already there is a stand-out designer who is giving her competitors a run for their money: Esther Perbandt.

So, we thought it best to find out more about Esther before she goes on to have an illustrious design career. Find out about the Berlin-based designer here!

Who is Esther?

Esther Perbandt describes herself as “born and bred in Berlin, toughened up in Moscow and polished in Paris” on her website. When creating her designs, Esther incorporates elements from all three cities in her work.

She states that she grew up in the 1970s/80s which would mean Esther is currently in her mid to late-40s.

Designing was always in Esther’s plans; she claims she was set on her career path from the age of 12! Esther’s brand started more than 15 years ago, but she only opened her own namesake shop 10 years ago.

Esther’s love for music, politics and design all come together in her approach to creating garments, and her signature all-black tailoring made waves on Making the Cut.

Esther on Making the Cut

In the first episode of Making the Cut, Esther elaborated on her background. She said:

I have no kids, I have no husband. This brand is my baby. I am the queen of black in Berlin.

She also proved she would be tough competition as she won the first challenge.

Follow Esther on Instagram

Esther already has quite the following on Instagram, at over 6,000 and counting.

As you would expect from a fashion designer, the vast majority of Esther’s social media feed is dominated by pictures of her looks and most recent creations. However, there are the odd Making the Cut behind-the-scenes snaps to keep you entertained!

You can follow Esther @estherperbandt.

