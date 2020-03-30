University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Fans were gearing up to binge-watch the brand new design series Making the Cut on Amazon Prime. But unfortunately, that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.

Many were surprised that when the new series kicked off on Friday, March 27th, only two episodes were available to watch.

So, when are new episodes of Making the Cut released on Amazon? Find out with our episode guide here!

When do new episodes of Making the Cut air?

Episodes will drop weekly on Fridays from March 27th. Two episodes will be released per week over the course of the next five weeks.

There is no standard formula, however, as none of the contestants are safe week by week.

Rather than the usual formula, where one contestant gets eliminated by week/round, Making the Cut is more brutal. Instead, if the designers are not living up to the judges’ expectations, they will get cut.

This could mean multiple eliminations per episode!

MEET THE CAST : We found the 12 Making the Cut designers on Instagram!

How long do I have to wait for a new episode? #MakingTheCut pic.twitter.com/yD7fvUAWU4 — Aerd_N_Axela (@finerlibrarian) March 28, 2020

When is the Making the Cut final?

The final episode will air on Amazon on Friday, April 24th.

Details on the first-ever Making the Cut finale have been kept very hush-hush. The first episode took the designers all the way to the world’s fashion capital, Paris, so we have no clue what great plans the producers have in store for the final episode.

All ten episodes will be available to stream on Amazon Prime afterwards.

BUY THE LOOK : How to get the Making the Cut winning looks on Amazon Store

WATCH MAKING THE CUT ON AMAZON NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK