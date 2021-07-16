Making the Cut: Who is Winnie Harlow? Season 2 judge's boyfriend, age and career!











Making the Cut is back in 2021 with a brand new season. MtC season 2 kicks off on July 16th! Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum were the duo synonymous with Project Runway, now they’re back with another fashion-focused competition series.

While Tim and Heidi are returning for a second season, the judging panel brings with it two newbies, Winnie Harlow and Jeremy Scott. The competition is set to take place at a Malibu ranch within the show’s ‘fashion bubble’.

Making the Cut season 2: Meet Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow is 26 years old and was born to Jamaican parents in Ontario, Canada.

She was born Chantelle Whitney Brown-Young and rose to fame on America’s Next Top Model in 2014.

Winnie has Vitiligo, speaking of the skin condition to The Daily Front Row in 2020, she said: “I happen to have vitiligo and I’m proud of it, but I’m also not a spokesperson for it just because you want me to be, or just because I have a skin condition… I love talking about it. But it’s not the only thing about me.”

Winnie’s modelling career

After finding fame on America’s Next Top Model in 2014, Winnie went on to model for Diesel and Desigual according to Complex.

As per her website, Winnie “got her big break in the fashion industry from the esteemed British Photographer Nick Knight”. She went to London to shoot with Nick and later landed her first international fashion campaign.

Throughout the course of her career, Winnie has graced the cover of Vogue, walked for Victoria’s Secret, modelled for Fendi, Nike, Puma, MAC and many more international brands.

Twenty-six-year-old Winnie has had an incredible career so far in the modelling industry. She’s friends with the likes of Kendall Jenner and singer Doja Cat.

As well as having a successful work life, it appears that Winnie is also doing well in the romance region. She and her boyfriend, Kyle Kuzma, have been dating since 2020.

Kyle is an NBA player for the Los Angeles Lakers. Speaking of her relationship on The Ellen Show in June 2021, Winnie said she and her boyfriend met after he “slid into the DM’s“.

